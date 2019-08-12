Rita Rasmussen celebrated her 92nd birthday. On Monday, Aug. 12.
Latest News
- Nottestad notches another victory
- Oakland Conservation Club to hold annual trap shoot
- FOX Sports Celebrate SmackDown’s 20th Anniversary
- Milwaukee to open season against Rockets
- Body found on Lake Michigan shore ID'ed as missing swimmer
- Attorney says UW doesn't want Cephus back
- Spas are seeing more men
- Fort Atkinson Club Community Center holding picnic
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Print Ads
Bulletin
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Sports
Want to receive daily sports alerts? Sign up today!
News Updates
Want to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Dogs killed, goats injured in Watertown incident
- Jefferson's former Rock Bottom eyed for winery, restaurant
- Rhonda Rae Cook, 62, Fort Atkinson
- Local attorney to shed light on Mueller Report
- Helen R. Seifert, 93, Jefferson
- Sullivan man wins $500,000 in scratchoff ticket
- Winning Wordsmith: Sullivan man wins $500K in lottery using his love of crosswords
- Margaret 'Peg' L. Stade, 81, Jefferson
- Jefferson man pleads no contest to child sex assault
- Donald W. Veenhuis, 79, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Fort Atkinson, Wis.
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.