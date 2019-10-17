For the 47th year the Black Hawk Artists will welcome visitors into the world of their art at the Hoard Historical Museum. The rich blue walls of the Jones Family Gallery provide a dramatic backdrop for more than 100 new works created by the artists in the past year.
The Annual Black Hawk Artist Show and Sale begins with an opening reception Nov. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. and continues through Thursday, Nov. 21. The public is invited to join all of the Black Hawk Artists at their opening.
Visitors at the opening will enjoy music from above provided by the Fort Atkinson High School Chamber Orchestra and home-baked treats from the kitchen provided by the artists as they view the extensive variety of art work typical of a much larger show.
This year’s theme wall which greets visitors inside the main door will reflect each artist’s interpretation of Ephemeral—a fleeting presence. Some interpretations feature smoke, memory, rapidly flowing water and spider webs.
The ever-popular cards will fill tables at the entrance to the Jone’s Family Gallery. The gallery shows off the remarkable diversity of the artists’ work: pastel, acrylic, ink, and oil paintings, jewelry, pottery, felted and stitched pieces, marbled silk scarves, sculptures, photography, and digital creations make up part of the collection.
The Black Hawk Artists hope to pass on the enrichment art has provided in their own lives.
Priscilla Heussner has battled Multiple Sclerosis for decades.. Her success as a colored pencil artist (she is a life member of the Colored Pencil Society) helped forge her determination to overcome losing the use of her right hand.
She worked on developing dexterity in her left hand by signing her name left-handed over and over for a month. That determination enabled her return to colored pencil work. She relies more on computer images now; but she still enjoys the creative process.
Recognizing that nature is an important element in her life, Julia Ince finds artistic satisfaction in painting western vistas on site. She packs her art gear and her three dogs into the van she has modified, drives out west and paints the places she loves from her modified studio.
A number of the artists have found that the artistic process provides solace in dealing with the loss of loved ones. Not only is the process itself comforting, but art can be a way to turn memory into love.
The Black Hawk Artists are proud to introduce new members Mary Pratt and Janet Nelson.
Mary Pratt is well-known locally for her pottery — intricate pots and vases enhanced by sculptured animals or flowers.
Janet Nelson is relatively new to the area — bringing with her a fiery determination to pursue every road to becoming a successful artist.
She produces animal paintings infused with humor as well as art towels which bring art into the kitchen.
The show will include a memorial to founding member Jean Tyler who passed away in May.
Artists hope to pass on their love of art to visitors to the 47th Annual Black Hawk Artists Show and Sale Nov. 3 through 21. After the opening reception the show runs during the Museum’s regular hours.
The Black Hawk Artists is a group of women who meet monthly to encourage each other’s art and to plan their yearly show at the Hoard Historical Museum.
Black Hawk Artists participating in this year’s show are Jan Gilkey, Priscilla Heussner, Judith Henning, Jan Holewinski, Julia Ince, Kim Karow, Sally Koehler, Mary Pratt, and Angie Hamele Szabo, all of Fort Atkinson; Janet Nelson and Mary Wallace of Cambridge; Karen Gomez of Jefferson; Karen Crosby of Lake Mills; and Linda Tump of Whitewater.
