The Black Hawk Artists will hold their 47th annual show and sale Nov. 3 through 21 at the Hoard Historical Museum, located at 401 Merchants Ave. in Fort Atkinson. More than 100 new works will be on display, as well as a tribute celebrating the work of the late Jean Tyler.
The public is invited to the opening reception Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. Visitors can meet the artists, including the two most recent additions to the group. Refreshments will be provided, as well as music by the Fort Atkinson High School Chamber Orchestra.
The show will remain open during the museum’s regular hours (9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday).
Mary Pratt is new to the group this year, but well-known locally for her pottery — intricate vessels and pots enhanced by sculpted animals and flowers. Mary regrets that we can go through life “never touching anything handmade.” She says she is “committed to recreating nature’s detail with an ageless material.” She adds, “My work is inspired by my everyday surroundings: the natural world, botanical and medical illustrations, the Arts and Crafts period, as well as Art Nouveau.”
Mary became a Master Artisan of the prestigious Roycroft Artisans in 2017. The Connecticut-based organization was founded in 1895 as a response to “the soulless work of the Industrial Age.”
Also joining Black Hawk Artists this year is Janet Nelson of Cambridge. Janet began her art career as a decorative painter of furniture in Green Bay, later branching into commercial art and murals. She now works primarily on canvas.
Her colorful acrylic paintings and art towels are often whimsical, frequently humorous, and always unique. Janet says, “I hope my work puts a smile on your face.”
Janet currently is attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to pursue her Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts.
This year’s show will also feature a wall of art by Jean Tyler, a founding member who passed away in Connecticut earlier this year. The artwork has been gathered from fellow Black Hawk Artists and other collectors.
A celebration of her life will be held at the First Congregational Church in Fort Atkinson at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
The Black Hawk Artists are a group of women artists who meet monthly to encourage each other as artists and to plan their yearly show.
Artists participating in this year’s show are Jan Gilkey, Priscilla Heussner, Judith Henning, Jan Holewinski, Julia Ince, Kim Karow, Sally Koehler, Mary Pratt and Angie Hamele Szabo, all of Fort Atkinson; Janet Nelson and Mary Wallace of Cambridge; Karen Gomez of Jefferson; Karen Crosby of Lake Mills; and Linda Tump of Whtewater.
