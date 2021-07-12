Even with an option to watch “Black Widow” at home, audiences went to the movie theater in pandemic record numbers this weekend to catch the first Marvel movie released in two years.
The Walt Disney Co. said Sunday the superhero pic generated an estimated $80 million in ticket sales in North America. Combined with $78 million from international theaters and at least $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access rentals, “Black Widow” grossed over $215 million in its first weekend. The studio said it’s the largest domestic opening weekend since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” debuted in 2019, pre-pandemic.
1. “Black Widow,” $80 million.
2. “F9,” $10.9 million.
3. “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” $8.7 million.
4. “The Forever Purge,” $6.7 million.
5. “A Quiet Place Part II,” $3 million.
6. “Cruella,” $2.2 million.
7. “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” $1.6 million.
8. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” $1.3 million.
9. “In the Heights,” $630,000.
10. “Zola,” $620,000.
