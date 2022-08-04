The 2021 season was a return to prominence for the Fort Atkinson football team.
The Blackhawks know backing up last year's successful campaign -- one that saw the program post a 7-3 record while winning the program's first conference championship since 2003 -- with another this season won't be easy.
"Last year was great fun with a lot of memories, but it's done," said Fort head coach Nick Nelson, who enters his third year as head coach.
"We can't go back and change it. What we did last year has no barring on what we do this year other than there is going to be more expectations. Last years team was coming off two winless seasons and an abbreviated season. Maybe some teams were looking past us. Nobody is going to be looking past us now."
The Blackhawks graduated 19 players from 2021, including first-team all-league selections Drew Evans (offensive tackle), Alec Courtier (running back, punter), Sheldon Burnett (down lineman), Evan Dudzek (linebacker) and Cade Cosson (defensive back). Quarterback Carson Baker, an honorable mention all-league selection, also graduated as did his backup from a season ago, Noah Maier.
Fort does return a handful of experienced players that will be the foundation for this year's team. That list includes senior tight end Jack Opperman (a first-team all-conference selection in 2021). Senior guard Geo Miguel and senior defensive back Dane Brost plus senior offensive lineman Paddy Keelty are other returnees who garnered all-league recognitions last year.
"Those guys are all returning to spots they contributed to mightily last year," Nelson said. "There were a lot of other juniors who rotated in and got a ton of game experience.
"Our mantra we had success with last year was 'next play' whether it was a good play or bad play. Move on. That became the mantra for our offseason."
Senior Logan Kees, who caught the game-winning touchdown at Monona Grove to seal a share of the conference title, figures to be a featured part of the offense.
Defensively, look for senior Eli Cosson, who was in the midst of a stellar season before being injured last year, to hold down a spot in the secondary. Seniors Tyler Narkis, Elliott Rueth and Braeden Sayre are other guys with experience under their belts who will see increased roles.
Nelson has high expectations for the defensive line unit, which includes seniors Carlos Baez, Michael Schwarz and Carson Schrader.
"Those guys on the defensive line are looking to build off of experience from last year," Nelson said. "Experience is so valuable in the game of football."
Fort will have a new quarterback and new running back room. What won't change is the Blackhawks' intention to run the ball effectively and dominate time of possession.
"We are building off of our foundation we set the last two seasons," Nelson said. "We want to run the ball and control the clock. We have some different things we think we can do in the passing game as far as complimenting the system. We are hoping we can find that rhythm and build off of the foundation we set last year."
Defensively, Fort will need to find new playmakers with its eight-leading tacklers from 2021 having graduated. Evans and Burnett were a big part of Fort's stingy run defense a season ago. Dudzek, Logan Recob, Jacob Ashland, Triston Hanson and Lance Schultz were other guys who had a nose for the ball and helped the Blackhawks hold six opponents to 10 points or less last year.
"We're bringing back a lot of guys down in the trenches," Nelson said. "When you've got guys on the defensive line who can plug holes and put pressure on the quarterback, it makes the job easier for the guys behind them.
"Hopefully it will be another fundamentally sound, good tackling defense."
Fort shared the Badger-Small Conference title with Mount Horeb/Barneveld last season. Both finished a game ahead of Baraboo. The race for conference supremacy is likely to be tightly contested again and league newcomer DeForest, which replaces Reedsburg and went 9-2 a year ago while finishing second in the Badger-Large to Waunakee, could be the team to watch out for.
"We had some really competitive games where it came down to one or two plays with Stoughton, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb and Portage was close into the fourth quarter," Nelson said. "Our conference is full of well-coached teams with good athletes.
"With DeForest coming in, you can't help but feel that big game feel each week with each opponent that you play."
There's undoubtedly some unknowns as Fort charges toward the start of the regular season. Nelson is excited to see the growth of these players and what the juniors and seniors who will make up a majority of the roster are capable of.
"These upperclassman were kind of gypped out of a normal freshman or sophomore season two years ago," Nelson said. "For the juniors and seniors, it's their only varsity season together.
"It's a mystery in that we don't have a lot of film on them. Last year with JV we got a feel for these guys. Getting to know these guys, working with them in the offseason while watching them compete in normal basketball, wrestling, track and baseball seasons, it's exciting to see the potential they have.
"We have a lot of athletes and big guys up front. It will be exciting to see if we can put it all together and keep striving forward one play at a time."
The Blackhawks are looking forward to playing in front of their home faithful at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium.
"We live in an awesome community that supports our teams," Nelson said. "New principal Leigh Ann Scheuerell came out to our first practice.
"We are hoping we can get Jones Dairy Farm Stadium rocking on some Friday nights in the fall and make some new memories for people."
Fort gets its campaign underway at home versus former Badger South rival Milton on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
