Blakely also seeks Johnson Creek School board position

Among the write-in candidates seeking a position on the Johnson Creek school board is Kristine Blakely.
Blakely has lived in the Johnson Creek area for 16 years. She’s widowed, but has a partner named Robert Greene. Blakely claimes bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as a doctorate in speech therapy, teaching and administration, respectively.
She retired as a principal and director of pupil services from the district in 2018 and has since worked as a substitute teacher for the district.
Blakely is a member of the Friends of the Johnson Creek Library, and past board member of the Johnson Creek Public Library, Adams Community Theater, Retired teachers of Adams-Friendship, Council for Exceptional Children and Special Olympics.
Below, she answers questions submitted by the Daily Union.
What special qualities do you bring to the position?With over 40 years as an educator in a variety of roles- teacher, coach,mentor, principal, director and superintendent, I have helped create a collaborative environment with students, staff and parents and helped facilitate positive changes. My life is dedicated to education and working to help all students be successful life-long learners.
What issues concern you the most?Since COVID, our schools have taken a hit. Students missed out on positive interactions and a strong, consistent curriculum. Teachers were overwhelmed with trying to meet student needs. Parents were frustrated. We have now returned to “normal” and are trying to reboot. We are dealing with mental health concerns. We are dealing with teacher shortages and burn-out. We are dealing with budgets that are strained for current economic situations. My concern is how as a small district are we going to unite and create a positive strong system? What can I do to help facilitate this?
Why should residents vote for you?
They should vote for me because I have experience.My grandchild is in the district and I want what is best for her and her peers. I have worked with many of the staff and would listen to the concerns from the trenches. I am dedicated and I will be a champion for all students. I will have a good ear for all constituents and work in a timely and transparent manner to communicate with them. I will analyze and l use well-rounded decision making in regards to policies, procedures and budgets.
What distinguishes you from your opponents?What distinguishes me is that I have been in education for over 40 years. I understand children, teachers, parents and community .
