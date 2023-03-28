Blakely also seeks Johnson Creek School board position
Kristine Blakely

Among the write-in candidates seeking a position on the Johnson Creek school board is Kristine Blakely.

Blakely has lived in the Johnson Creek area for 16 years. She’s widowed, but has a partner named Robert Greene. Blakely claimes bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as a doctorate in speech therapy, teaching and administration, respectively.

