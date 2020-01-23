JOHNSON CREEK — A Johnson Creek Community American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, from noon to 6 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 129 North Watertown St.
Walk-ins are welcome, but for more efficient service please schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.
Culvers of Johnson Creek is providing each participant with a “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” coupon for a free pint of frozen custard.
All donors are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, eat a well-balanced meal within four hours of donating and avoid strenuous activities a few hours before donating.
