WATERLOO — After a loss last week dropped Waterloo out of the Division 6 Coaches Poll, the Pirates took their frustration out with a 33-14 victory over the Cambridge Blue Jays on Friday in an Eastern Suburban Conference game.
“We’re just slowly gaining needed experience at some of our key positions, and trying to avoid the costly mistakes that can come back to haunt you throughout the game, and continue to develop our players,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil.
Sophomore quarterback Cal Hush of Waterloo put points on the scoreboard with a 43-yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Trevor Firari. A two-point conversion run by senior running back Eugene Wolff put Waterloo up 8-0 in the first quarter.
A 16-yard pass by Hush to Firari brought the score to 15-0. Senior linebacker Trey Colts put the Blue Jays back in the game after he returned a fumble 39 yards for a touchdown, bringing the score to 15-8 after the first quarter.
“Trey may have played his best game defensively of his career and especially against Waterloo’s running back...Trey probably gives up 40 or 50 pounds to the guy, but he hit him low, tackled, he flew all over the place and he really looked like a middle linebacker,” said Klingbeil.
In the second quarter, the Pirates extended their lead to 27-8 after Wolff scampered for a 24-yard run and Hush found Firari for their third touchdown of the game on a 20-yard pass. The Pirates added another score in the third after Hush threw a 10-yard strike to sophomore wide receiver Benny Marshall, extending their 33-8 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Cambridge senior quarterback Jace Horton ran in for an eight-yard score, but the late score was not enough as the Blue Jays fell 33-14 to Waterloo.
“When we lose, it seems like it’s something that happened for a quarter, like we just kind of go hay-wire for a quarter, but then the other three quarters we play pretty well,” said Klingbeil.
Horton went three for nine for 37 yards through the air, and ran for five yards on nine attempts with a score. Colts had 14 carries for 71, but on the defensive side of the ball, Colts had a team-high 13 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Tucker Tesdal recorded 12 tackles.
Cambridge (2-2, 1-1 ESC) returns home to face Dodgeland (0-4) this week at 7 p.m.
“It’s nice for us to be back at home,” said Klingbeil.
“We had three away games and we’ll do a parents night program for our families and since school started, this will be our first home game with everybody back, and so we’re looking forward to regrouping after playing Waterloo and learn from our mistakes and get better.”
WATERLOO 33,
CAMBRIDGE 14
Cambridge 8 0 0 6 — 14
Waterloo 15 12 6 — 33
First Quarter
W — Firari 43 pass from Hush (Wolff run)
W — Firari 16 pass from Hush (Zieroth kick)
C — Colts 39 fumble return (two-point run)
Second quarter
W — Wolff 24 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
W — Marshall 10 pass from Hush (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
C — Horton 8 run (run failed)
Team statistics
Total offense: C 127, W 289. Rushing attempts-yards: C 28-90, W 41-154. Penalties-yards: C 0-0, W 0-0. Fumbles-lost: C 0-0, W 2-2. Interceptions thrown: C 0-0, W 0-0.
EDGEWOOD 42, WHITEWATER 0
WHITEWATER — The Crusaders played spoiler during the first game on a brand new turf playing surface at Whippet Stadium.
When the pregame ribbon-cutting ceremony and helicopter flyover had concluded, Edgewood showed exactly why its a top-five team with a 42-0 Rock Valley win over Whitewater’s football team on Friday.
The Crusaders (4-0, 2-0 RVC), who are are fourth-ranked in the Division 4 Coaches Poll, scored three touchdowns and a safety in the first quarter. Senior wide receiver Jackson Trudgeon caught touchdowns of 25 and 27 yards from Joe Hartlieb in the opening quarter. Cam Fane scored on a 23-yard run and 22-yard pass play for the final margin in the second quarter.
The Whippets (1-3, 0-2) have been shutout three straight weeks and quarterback Nate Black went 4-for-6 passing for 26 yards with an interception.
Whitewater hosts McFarland this week.
PARDEEVILLE 50,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 6
PARDEEVILLE — Palmyra-Eagle’s football team lost at Pardeeville, 50-6, in an Eastern Suburban game on Friday.
The Panthers (0-4, 0-2 ESC) got on the board late in the fourth quarter on a six-yard run by quarterback Chance Scheel, who finished 7-for-15 passing for 98 yards.
The Bulldogs (2-1, 1-1) had their way offensively on the ground, amassing 362 rushing yards on 45 carries along with five touchdowns.
Pardeeville’s Derek Lindert finished with nine totes for 124 yards, scoring twice, and Hayden Guenther had 12 carries for 110 yards with a pair of TDs.
P-E’s Kurtis Frink made 12 tackles and Joey Brown had nine stops.
The Panthers host Markesan this week.
