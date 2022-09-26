Bluejays defeat Parkview to even conference record Sep 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CREEK — Sophomores Hailey Fincutter and Lainey Benz each had eight kills for Johnson Creek’s volleyball team in a 25-23, 25-16, 18-25, 25-18 Trailways South win over Parkview on Thursday.Fincutter added four blocks for the Bluejays (2-2 in conference). Senior setter Josey Whitehouse put up 28 assists and served seven aces. Senior Trinity Vallo added six aces.“The Lady Jays played a great game against Parkview,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Morgan Dunton said. “Hailey Fincutter had an amazing game with the most kills and solo blocks.”The Bluejays hosted a tournament and finished 2-1 on Saturday. They defeated Chesterton Academy (25-13, 25-13) and Belleville (25-16, 22-25, 15-12) and lost to Kenosha Bradford (19-25, 19-25).Johnson Creek (8-7 overall) travels to face Deerfield on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jefferson's Gemuetlichkeit Days enjoys yet another successful run Jefferson County Medical Examiner names man who dies in crash Crawfish River Solar Project near Jefferson on schedule for operation this year Fort Atkinson takes big step toward expanded housing Crown of Life opens its new facility Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-22
