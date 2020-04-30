Editor’s note: Reporter Pam Chickering Wilson shares learning-at-home tips culled from more than a decade of experience as an after-schooler: that is, a parent with children enrolled in public schools who seeks additional enrichment experiences through 4-H, libraries, the local community and beyond.)
Fourth in a series
If your children regularly go to public school, their teachers will have lots of ideas and assignments for them.
However, public schools are being encouraged to keep online schooling requirements to a minimum during the pandemic, with around 1 hour of online instruction for primary grades, two hours for the upper elementary grades, and no more than four hours for middle and high schoolers.
That leaves a large portion of the day when your kids are stuck at home with “nothing to do.” Left to their own devices, they might gravitate toward day-long Minecraft marathons or scrolling through endless apocalyptic memes.
Here’s some ideas for bolstering their engagement in educational activities at home.
As you do this, be flexible. Cater to your children’s specific interests to draw them in. They don’t want or need more homework drudgery. But all of this time at home does provide unprecedented opportunity for creative educational exploration.
Here’s just a few ideas.
Language
Kids should be getting at least half an hour of reading a day to maintain their reading skills. If they’re not getting that in their online lessons, you can help out.
Share a story with your primary schoolers every night before bed. Have them read to you.
The libraries may be closed to the public, but their bookshelves are open “virtually.” Almost any book you desire is accessible free of charge. Let your kids read anything that strikes their fancy: nonfiction science books, biographies of famous people they admire, silly riddle books, popular series, fantasy and science fiction.
All reading bolsters their skills. Exposure to different types of writing makes them better writers.
Let your youngsters act out a favorite book or play. Go all out with homemade costumes and a bedsheet curtain.
In terms of writing, let their imaginations be the guide.
Anything that gets them writing is good practice.
If your child is not too stressed out by world events, you could have them keep a diary of these historic times.
On the other hand, students can also gain by writing about the world they wish to see, worlds that never were, even fan-fiction based on existing characters in books, television or film.
Science
There are lots of fantastic hands-on science activities out there.
Abby Armour of the Johnson Creek Public Library recently posted a painting-with-magnets activity on the library’s Facebook page which many families would be able to do with materials they already have at home ... and stuck to their refrigerator.
Mad Science of Milwaukee has made an entire raft of activities available.
Do you have salt, sugar or borax at home? Your kid could grow their own crystals.
Even a small backyard offers a wealth of opportunities to explore different areas of natural science. You could listen for bird calls and try to identify what bird is making the sound. Look for animal habitats, like bird or squirrel nests, anthills or holes in the ground dug by rodents.
Just lifting up one rock or patch of moss can reveal a whole mini ecosystem of insects and creatures.
If you have a garden, you can engage your children in planting and tending and have them document how their plants are developing. Lucky enough to have some dried milkweed? See if you can get it to grow and eventually you might have a butterfly garden.
Or perhaps you don’t have the time or ability to supervise young children and clean up a mess, so you prefer a less hands-on approach.
In that case, people can turn to PBS with programs like Nova, Cosmos, Nature, and Bill Nye the Science Guy.
Family and
Consumer Science
Don’t forget Family and Consumer Science, which those in my generation knew as “Home Ec.”
If you have sewing supplies, this might be the time to teach your child to sew.
Most everybody does a little cooking. How about letting your youngster measure some of the ingredients? Your kids could also help design the menu while learning about what constitutes a balanced diet.
Physical education
Don’t have exercise equipment at home? Not enough people to field backyard baseball?
Running, strenuous hikes, tree-climbing, dancing to favorite music videos are all options.
If you have time and equipment, you could help your child practice throwing and catching skills in your yard.
Getting outside is shown to brighten people’s moods, and everyone in the family, from the smallest children to the oldest member of the household, can likely benefit from a walk around the neighborhood.
Families can make this more exciting for young children by combining the walk with a scavenger hunt (Look for something that’s pink. Look for something with eight sides. Can you spot an animal?) If you can’t get out, maybe the kids can do this on their own in the backyard.
There’s lots of things they can do on their own, though.
Kids can “lift weights” using soup cans or join in an online yoga or exercise class.
Then there’s always chores. For older children, splitting and loading wood, clearing brush and doing other yardwork not only serves as physical exercise but also helps the family.
And if you pay for chores completed, the exercise also serves as a lesson in economics.
Music
If you’re lucky enough to have instrument(s) at home, this is a great time to get in extra practice, whether on the piano, your child’s band instrument, the recorder from fourth-grade that got shoved in the closet, or your old band instrument which you haven’t played in years.
If you have no traditional musical instruments at your home, kids can even create their own instruments.
Percussion instruments can be made with household materials. Primary schoolers can create shakers by capping a toilet paper tube on one side with paper, putting in some dried beans, peas, lentils or beads, then capping it on the other side.
Any stick will serve as a drumstick. A little branch, a sturdy chopstick ... Youngsters can learn to play and repeat basic rhythms by hitting a stick on a frisbee top or any other material you don’t mind being whacked.
For a “string” instrument, stretch rubber bands around nails and see what tone they produce. Try to match a certain tone with each rubber band.
Everyone has a mouth and practically everyone has a voice, so singing is always an option.
Teach young children songs you knew when you were their age. Have them make up their own songs. With older children, try multi-part harmony with members of the family.
Call an older relative and sing “Happy Birthday” if their special date falls during this time of quarantine.
If you’re not musical in the least, there’s always music appreciation. Play recordings of music in a variety of different styles and from different places. Let them hear how different instruments sound.
Though school plays, choirs, and music competitions have been cancelled due to the pandemic, older students can connect with their peers online, recording and posting their own musical performances. And through Zoom and other platforms, people can even perform together from their separate locations.
Art
Anything you have lying around could serve as materials for an art project.
If your child likes 2D art and you have pencil and paper, (or better yet, colored pencils, crayons and paint) give them open-ended suggestions that spur the imagination and see where they take those ideas.
Bent forks, string and a fallen branch from a backyard tree could turn into a wind-chime.
Students could make prints using natural materials like leaves coated in paint.
It’s possible to turn duct tape into just about everything, from a 2D banner to a 3D rose or even a prom dress.
What in your house could be used as art materials? Old fabric scraps? Pom poms? dry noodles and cereal (remember preschool and kindergarten art?) Toothpick-and-marshmallow structures?
Chelsea Miller, Sullivan and West Elementary School art teacher and the 2020 Teacher of the Year, posts frequent creative suggestions on her Facebook page, Ms. Miller’s Art Room.
Social studies
Read engaging books. If you don’t have them at home, get a free online library card and hook up with the Wisconsin Digital Library through your own hometown library’s website.
My kids loved the “Time Travelers’ Guide” series of books, a humorous take on different eras of history written like an actual travel guide for future time-travelers who wished to visit Ancient Rome, Ancient Greece, or the American Revolution.
Another really fun history series for youngsters is “You Wouldn’t Want to Be.....” (a knight in the middle ages, a Civil War soldier, etc.) which also take a humorous view of history and really engage kids.
Foreign language
If you’re fortunate enough to have someone in the home who speaks a second (or third) language, this could be a great way to bond with young children and give them a lifelong skill.
Or they could practice on the phone with Oma and Opa (German), Abuela and Abuelo (Spanish) or other distant relatives who would love to share their knowledge and heritage.
For those families who don’t have those resources, there are various online resources, some of them free, such as Duolingo. My oldest child actually used this free service to learn very basic Japanese.
Whatever you do, let the children’s enthusiasm be your guide. With a long stretch of flexible and virtually unscheduled free time in front of them, let them take their interests as far as they can.
If they want to spend eight hours a day writing a novel, let them. They may never get this kind of time again. If they want to learn to cook, facilitate them. The best learning is learning that youngsters are invested in.
Finally, don’t worry about children “falling behind” during this gap year, or whatever it turns out to be. Everyone in the whole world is in the same boat.
Just make the most of this time to bolster your children’s educations through their personal interests, and to grow together as a family.
