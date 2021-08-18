Fall league now forming, for Sunday afternoons. This is an every other Sunday, 4 person league. It can be all men, women or mixed. We bowl at 4:00 p.m. and are a USBCsanctioned league. This is a 16 week session, starting Sept. 19, 2021 until April/May 2022. The league meeting is Sept. 19, at 3:30 p.m., with league to start after, at 4:00 p.m. If interested or more questions, please contact me.
Judy Rauls, secretary
262-594-2780
Fall Bowling League Openings
Tuesday Night Mixed
Hawk Bowl, Whitewater
Fall league now forming, for Tuesday Nights at 7:00 p.m. This is a 4 person mixed league that will bowl 27 weeks beginning Sept. 7, 2021 through March 1, 2022. This is aUSBC sanctioned league. The league will have a meeting on 8/31/21 at 7:00 p.m. Please contact me if you have any questions, or are interested.
Judy Rauls, Secretary
262-594-2780
Youth Bowling Leagues
Saturday Mornings
Hawk Bowl, Whitewater
Fall leagues now forming, for Saturday mornings at 9:00 a.m. There will be a league sign up day on Sept. 18th2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. League start on Sept. 25th at 9:00 a.m., with additional sign up. We bowl for 21 weeks. These are sanctioned leagues through USBC, with a yearly sanction charge of $10.00 and weekly fees of $5.00 (including shoes). The coaches are Safe Sporttrained, registered and backgrounds checked. All ages welcome 5-8, 9-11, 12 and up. Must be under 18 years old as of 8/1/21. If interested or any additional questions, please contact me.
