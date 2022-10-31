agate Bowling kevinw Oct 31, 2022 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY FUNHigh scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 590 (213, 230), John Kinjerski 528 (200), Doug Clemmons 552 (221), Matt Wong 549. Women: Cassie Blussing 473, Melissa Kruesel 466, Kristy Metcalf 463, Heather Zulke 461Standings;Pts.ENR Auto;48-16Emil’s Pizza;46-18Wolff Pack;34-30Friday Nite People;28-36Young & Old;28-36Drain Cleaning;24-40Country Pots;22-42 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jefferson County Halloween activities planned for this weekend Ruehlow to take over helm at Jefferson County Human Services Jefferson schools prepare for $42 million in capital referendum ballot questions Warm temps greet Jefferson downtown for celebration of new streetscape Threat leads to Lake Mills public schools following lockout procedure Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 10-27
