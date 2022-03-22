Boys basketball: Birkholz earns honorable mention in D3 All-State voting Mar 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lakeside Lutheran junior Levi Birkholz received honorable mention in WBCA Division 3 All-State voting. Birkholz led the Capitol North in scoring, averaging 22.9 points per game. Kevin Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakeside Lutheran junior guard Levi Birkholz made the honorable mention team in WBCA Division 3 All-State voting.Birkholz led the Capitol North in scoring with 22.9 points per game and was third in rebounding (7.6).WBCA Division 3 All-StateRiley Brooks, Jr., RiponGus Foster, Sr., Big FootLuke Haertle, Sr., Lake Country LutheranCarson Koepnick, Jr., West SalemJeremy Lorenz, Jr., BrillionJordan Malmlov, Jr., PrescottMonte Mayberry, Sr., NorthwesternAmari McCottry, Soph., St. Thomas MoreCody Schmitz, Soph., Gale-Ettrick-TrempealeauDonavan Short, Sr., DenmarkLandon VanCalster, Sr., FreedomAustin Wagner, Sr., Kettle Moraine LutheranHonorable MentionLevi Birkholz, Jr., Lakeside LutheranDupree Fletcher Jr., Soph., Carmen NorthwestBarry Applewhite, Sr., DominicanGabe Ascher, Sr., WautomaTom Balge, Sr., Watertown Luther PrepConnor Coombs, Sr., EdgertonChase Cummings, Sr., East TroyDillon Garthwaite, Sr., DodgevilleJaeden Grade, Jr., LaconiaCarson Hause, Sr., Stanley-BoydBen Heim, Sr., KewauneeShavaree Hicks, Jr., Saint FrancisArmani Jones, Sr., Brown DeerCole Lahti, Jr., NorthwesternPeter Lattos, Jr., West SalemMitchell McCarty, Jr., CampbellsportBraden McGlothlin, Jr., Catholic MemorialAdison Mittelstadt, Jr., MayvilleCharlie Pfefferle, Sr., XavierBrady Ring, Sr., LodiAdon Saylor, Sr., MaustonAlex Sherwood, Jr., XavierAaron Uttech, Jr., Columbus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now UW-Whitewater women's basketball: Warhawks hold off Amherst to advance to championship game State boys basketball tournament returns to Kohl Center this week NCAA III women's Final Four: Carollo family embracing Final Four run Robert John "Bob" Heger Fort man charged with child sex assault, porn Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-18
