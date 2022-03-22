Levi Birkholz
Buy Now

Lakeside Lutheran junior Levi Birkholz received honorable mention in WBCA Division 3 All-State voting. Birkholz led the Capitol North in scoring, averaging 22.9 points per game.

 Kevin Wilson

Lakeside Lutheran junior guard Levi Birkholz made the honorable mention team in WBCA Division 3 All-State voting.

Birkholz led the Capitol North in scoring with 22.9 points per game and was third in rebounding (7.6).

WBCA Division 3 All-State

Riley Brooks, Jr., Ripon

Gus Foster, Sr., Big Foot

Luke Haertle, Sr., Lake Country Lutheran

Carson Koepnick, Jr., West Salem

Jeremy Lorenz, Jr., Brillion

Jordan Malmlov, Jr., Prescott

Monte Mayberry, Sr., Northwestern

Amari McCottry, Soph., St. Thomas More

Cody Schmitz, Soph., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

Donavan Short, Sr., Denmark

Landon VanCalster, Sr., Freedom

Austin Wagner, Sr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran

Honorable Mention

Levi Birkholz, Jr., Lakeside Lutheran

Dupree Fletcher Jr., Soph., Carmen Northwest

Barry Applewhite, Sr., Dominican

Gabe Ascher, Sr., Wautoma

Tom Balge, Sr., Watertown Luther Prep

Connor Coombs, Sr., Edgerton

Chase Cummings, Sr., East Troy

Dillon Garthwaite, Sr., Dodgeville

Jaeden Grade, Jr., Laconia

Carson Hause, Sr., Stanley-Boyd

Ben Heim, Sr., Kewaunee

Shavaree Hicks, Jr., Saint Francis

Armani Jones, Sr., Brown Deer

Cole Lahti, Jr., Northwestern

Peter Lattos, Jr., West Salem

Mitchell McCarty, Jr., Campbellsport

Braden McGlothlin, Jr., Catholic Memorial

Adison Mittelstadt, Jr., Mayville

Charlie Pfefferle, Sr., Xavier

Brady Ring, Sr., Lodi

Adon Saylor, Sr., Mauston

Alex Sherwood, Jr., Xavier

Aaron Uttech, Jr., Columbus

Recommended for you

Load comments