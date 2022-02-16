Lakeside Lutheran junior forward Ethan Schuetz shoots inside with Columbus senior forward Jack Fritz defending during the second half of a Capitol North game at LLHS on Thursday. The Warriors lost 64-53.
Lakeside Lutheran junior forward Ethan Schuetz shoots inside with Columbus senior forward Jack Fritz defending during the second half of a Capitol North game at LLHS on Thursday. The Warriors lost 64-53.
LAKE MILLS -- The Warriors entered Thursday needing to win out and get some help to win their second Capitol North title in as many seasons.
The Cardinals had other ideas.
Aaron Uttech scored a game-high 28 points and Jack Fritz added 19 as Columbus topped the host Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team 64-53 at LLHS.
Junior guard Levi Birkholz led the Warriors (15-7, 4-4 Capitol North) with 18 points and junior forward Ethan Schuetz added 14. Lakeside, which has lost three in a row, now sits two games back of Lodi and Columbus with two games remaining.
Schuetz hit a corner 3 and pullup jumper as the Warriors got within 40-39 with 12 minutes left. The Cardinals (16-4, 6-2) countered with the next nine points, pulling ahead 49-39, and never looking back as Lakeside went six minutes without scoring.
Birkholz had a backcourt pilfer and threw down a one-handed dunk to make it 49-44 with under five left. With 2:20 to go, junior guard Jay Yahnke nailed a corner 3, cutting the lead to 53-49. Uttech, who was 10-for-10 at the stripe, hit two free throws and the Cardinals scored several times after breaking the press to extend their lead and win streak, which now stands at five games.
The Warriors host Poynette tonight at 7:30 p.m. in their regular-season home finale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.