Four area boys basketball players were honorable-mention selections in Rock Valley voting held recently.
Jefferson senior guards Braden McGraw and David Neitzel along with Whitewater senior wings Wyatt Nickels and Jon Aron received honorable mention accolades.
McGraw led the Eagles in scoring (15 PPG on 40 percent shooting), rebounding (4.9 RPG) and assists (1.6 APG).
Neitzel averaged 6.1 points per game on 41 percent shooting, hitting 38 percent (23-for-61) of his 3-point attempts.
Nickels averaged a team-high 12 points per game on 40 percent shooting, adding 6.3 rebounds per game.
Aron scored 11.7 points a game on 53 percent from the field, also contributing 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.4 assists a contest.
Brodhead won the RVC title with a 15-3 record, followed by East Troy and McFarland each at 13-5, Turner at 12-6, Big Foot and Evansville each at 11-7, Edgerton at 9-9, Whitewater at 3-15, Clinton at 2-16 and Jefferson at 1-17.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Gus Foster, Big Foot; Coach of the Year: Tommy Meier, Brodhead.
First team: Gus Foster, sr., Big Foot; Owen Leifker, sr., Brodhead; Chase Cummings, sr., East Troy; Connor Coombs, sr., Edgerton; Dadon Gillen, jr., McFarland; Mason Miller, sr., Evansville; Deven Kulp, jr. McFarland.
Second team: Colin Terpstra, sr., East Troy; Brady Malkow, sr., Brodhead, Konner Giddley, jr., Turner; Josiah Engen, sr., Brodhead; Hudson Torrez, soph., Big Foot; Dayne Lindow, sr., East Troy; Aidan Chisolm, jr., McFarland.
Honorable Mention: Tyler Wilson, sr., Big Foot; Alex Schmitz, sr., Big Foot; Gage Boegli, sr., Brodhead; Cullen Walker, fr., Brodhead; Peircen Bingham, jr., Clinton; Peyton Bingham, jr., Clinton; Ben Kurth, sr., East Troy; Ben Aleckson sr., East Troy; Leyton McKillips, soph., Edgerton; Peteron Hazeltine, sr., Edgerton; Trevor Bahrs, sr., Evansville; Stephen Kopecky, sr., Evansville; Braden McGraw, sr., Jefferson; David Neitzel, sr., Jefferson; Andrew Kelly, soph., McFarland; Kyle Kussow, jr., McFarland; Brent Hoppe, jr. Turner; Zay Howard, sopho., Turner; Wyatt Nickels, sr., Whitewater; Jon Aron, sr., Whitewater.
