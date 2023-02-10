Boys basketball: Lakeside Lutheran thumps Lodi 72-51 nateg Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE MILLS -- Levi Birkholz scored 22 points, Will Miller added 13 and Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team beat visiting Lodi 72-51 in a Capitol North game on Friday.The Warriors (17-3, 5-2 in conference), who are 9-0 at home this season, led 36-20 at the break. Trey Lauber added 10 points and Kooper Mlsna scored eight.Brady Puls led the Blue Devils (6-13, 0-7) with 16 points.The Warriors host conference-leading Lake Mills on Tuesday.LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 72, LODI 51Lodi 20 31 -- 51Lakeside 36 36 -- 72Lodi (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Traeder 1 0-0 2, Sargeant 3 3-4 9, Hoffman 0 2-4 2, Meitzner 1 0-0 2, Kolinski 5 0-0 10, Krugman 1 0-1 2, Hoffman 0 1-2 1, Klann 1 0-0 2, Nyquist 1 0-0 2, Meier 1 0-0 3, Puls 7 2-9 16. Totals 21 8-20 51.Lakeside Lutheran -- Gresens 1 1-1 3, Lauber 4 0-0 10, Miller 5 2-3 13, Yahnke 1 0-0 3, Schuetz 5 0-1 11, Reinke 0 2-2 2, Birkholz 7 7-9 22, Mlsna 3 1-3 8. Totals 26 13-19 72.3-point goals -- LO (Meier 1) 1; LL (Lauber 2, Miller 1, Yahnke 1, Schuetz 1, Mlsna 1) 6.Total fouls -- LO 20, LL 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Palermo's adds pizza-making plant in Jefferson Club 55 creator, longtime Lake Mills volunteer, retires Driver loses control, causing two-vehicle fatal car accident in the Town of Jefferson Jefferson's expansion of north business park continuing Jefferson County considers ways it can help area EMS Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-9
