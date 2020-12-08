JANESVILLE — The Palmyra-Eagle boys basketball team fell to Janesville Parker, 77-64, in a non-conference game Tuesday at Janesville Parker High School.
Parker led 42-34 at half and built the lead to 61-50 with 9:15 left on Robert DeLong’s 3-pointer. Palmyra-Eagle (0-2) answered with an 9-0 run to cut the deficit to two with 7:45 to play.
After the teams traded baskets, Parker went on a 14-4 run to take control. Brenden Weis had nine of the Vikings’ 14 points during the stretch.
DeLong and Weis both made four 3s, with Weis scoring 17 points in the second half and DeLong 14 in the first.
Panther senior Aiden Calderon scored a team-high 25 points.
PARKER 77, PALMYRA-EAGLE 64
Palmyra-Eagle (64)--Calderon 10-4-25; Joyner 6-0-15; Webber 1-0-2; Carpenter 2-1-5; Hammond 5-0-12; Harris 1-0-2; Holcomb 1-0-3. Totals: 26-5-64
Parker (77)--Thompson 1-4-6; DeLong 11-0-26; Hartwig 6-2-14; Weis 7-8-26. Totals: 25-14-77
Palmyra-Eagle;34;30--64
Janesville Parker;42;35--77
Three-point goals--PE 7 (Joyner 3, Hammond 2, Calderon, Holcomb), JP 8 (DeLong 4, Weis 4). Free throws missed--PE 7, JP 6. Total fouls--PE 15, JP 13. Fouled out--Hammond
