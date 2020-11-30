Fort Atkinson
Last season’s recap: The Blackhawks topped Union Grove in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal, but had their season come to an end against Burlington in the regional semifinal. The postseason split gave Fort Atkinson a 6-18 record to end the season, including a 2-12 mark in the Badger South.
Coach’s resume: Mike Hintz enters his 12th season with the Blackhawks. Hintz has helped Fort Atkinson to a 91-171 record in his first 11 seasons.
Top returners: Fort Atkinson brings back two players selected to the Badger South’s honorable-mention list. Junior guard Carson Baker scored 7.9 points per game, while junior forward Drew Evans also averaged 7.9 points per game, which tied for a team-high with Baker.
Senior guard Greyson Wixom netted 7.7 points per game last year, while junior guard Cade Cosson added 5.7 points per game and 3.8 rebounds.
Team chemistry, experience, athleticism, work ethic and energy will be strengths for the Blackhawks, according to Hintz, while team rebounding, turnovers, transition defense and consistent scoring will be points of emphasis to work on.
Departing players: Caleb Haffelder — an honorable mention in the conference last season — is the lone starter lost for the Blackhawks. Haffelder averaged 7.2 points per game and grabbed 4.4 rebounds.
Season thoughts: “This is a fun group of guys to be around,” Hintz said. “We are excited to continue to watch this group together this year.”
Jefferson
Last season’s recap: Jefferson went 10-13 last season, including an 8-10 record in the Rock Valley Conference, which was good for sixth overall. The Eagles won a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game against Wilmot and lost to top-seeded Elkhorn by two points in the regional semifinal.
Coach’s resume: After 17 seasons with the JV team, Jim Altermatt takes the reins of the Eagles.
Top returners: Senior Haygen Miller scored 3.8 points per game for the Eagles last season. Altermatt highlighted Miller’s leadership, as well as shooting ability. Another top returner from last year’s team will be junior Braden McGraw, who brings athleticism, ability to create off dribble and rebounding, according to Altermatt.
Departing players: Jefferson averaged 59.3 points per game last season and lost a whopping 52.1 points of production per game from last year’s team. Overall, the Eagles lost seven seniors from last year’s team, including James Monogue, who averaged a team-high 21 points per game.
“It will have to be a group effort to come anywhere near the productivity lost,” Altermatt said.
Season thoughts: “We are looking forward to just getting to play, being in the gym with each other and competing to the best of our abilities,” Altermatt said.
Cambridge
Last season’s recap: Cambridge fell in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal to Palmyra-Eagle to end its season at 10-14. The Blue Jays finished 3-7 in the Capitol South standings.
Coach’s resume: Mike Jeffery is 16-32 through two seasons with Cambridge.
Top returners: Senior guard Jack Nikolay finished the season averaging 16.4 points per game for the Blue Jays and was named first-team all-Capitol South. Nikolay also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. The standout cross country runner knocked down 46 3-pointers on .357 shooting.
Junior guard Trey Colts was Cambridge’s fourth-leading scorer last year at 6.8 points per game.
Departing players: Drew Jeffery was the only other Cambridge player besides Nikolay to make a Capitol Conference team last season (honorable mention). Jeffery graduated and the Blue Jays will have to figure out a way to replace his 9.5 points per game, as well as his sharpshooting (71 3-pointers on the season).
Season outlook: Nikolay will certainly spearhead the offense, but will have to pick up his production or others will have to step up offensively to help replace the 16.5 points the Blue Jays lost from their second and third scorers from last season. If Nikolay and Colts both make strides, the Blue Jays will have a nice one-two punch in the backcourt.
Lakeside Lutheran
Last season’s recap: The Warriors finished fourth in the Capitol North with a 5-5 record and went 12-12 overall on the season. Lakeside lost to St. John’s Northwestern in a WIAA Division 3 regional final.
Coach’s resume: Todd Jahns enters his second season with the Warriors after guiding Lakeside to a .500 record in year one.
Top returners: Senior forward Ian Olszewski was an honorable-mention conference selection last season for the Warriors. Olszewski scored 5.9 points per game and grabbed 4.1 boards while shooting over 40 percent from the 3-point line.
Sophomore Levi Birkholz was a sound contributor as a freshman last season, averaging 7.7 points per game, while grabbing 2.6 rebounds. The athletic combo guard also recorded 1.2 steals per game and shot .592 from the floor.
Departing players: All three of Lakeside’s top scorers will need to be replaced this year. The Warriors lost Carter Schneider — who averaged 12.2 points per game. Lakeside also will be without Collin Schulz (9.9 points per game) and Matt Davis (9.7 points per game).
Season outlook: Lakeside will have plenty to replace. The Warriors will have 31.8 points from its top three scorers to makeup for. Lakeside could easily see two single-digit scorers from last season — Olszewski (5.9) and Bikrholz (7.7) — jump into double-digit averages this year.
Jahns — who has cited former Wisconsin head coach Dick Bennett as an influencer — will likely lean on good defense to ignite the offense, especially early on in the year.
Lake Mills
Last season’s recap: The L-Cats advanced to a WIAA Division 3 regional final where they lost to undefeated, and top-ranked Racine St. Catherine’s. Lake Mills finished 21-4 on the season and won the Capitol North.
Coach’s resume: Steve Hicklin is 154-43 with the L-Cats entering his ninth season as the head coach.
Top returners: Senior Charlie Bender is an AP all-state honorable mention player to start the season after a standout junior campaign. Bender was third in the Capitol North at 15.3 points a game, averaged the second-most rebounds with 6 and was third in assists with 4.1. The versatile Bender was named to the conference’s first team.
Senior Adam Moen — who just recently ended his football career with the L-Cats as one of the state’s most prolific passers — is also a returning first-team Capitol North selection. Moen also averaged double-digits last season at 10.7 points per game. Moen also grabbed a conference-high 8 rebounds per game and shot an efficient 63 percent from the floor.
Lake Mills also brings back shifty senior guard Drew Stoddard (11.7 points per game) and senior forward Jaxson Retrum (6.3 points per game) — who Hicklin described as automatic in the post with either hand.
Departing players: Although Lake Mills brings back plenty of impact players, the L-Cats did lose two starters in Matt Johnson and Mike Herrington. Herrington was a first-team conference selection last year.
“We have a lot of possibilities for who will be fighting for spots in the rotation and it’s wide open at this point,” Hicklin said.
Season thoughts: “We have a very experienced senior class who will lead us this season, and our goals are to win another conference title and reach the state tournament,” Hicklin said. “We have a number of players capable of stepping into supporting roles, how effectively that happens will determine our success.”
Whitewater
Last season’s recap: The Whippets went 9-15 and 6-12 in the Rock Valley Conference. Whitewater bowed out of the WIAA Division 3 tournament in the regional semifinals to No. 1 Racine St. Catherine’s.
Coach’s resume: Dan Gnatzig enters his 13th season at Whitewater after helping the Whippets to a .333 winning percentage last year in the competitive Rock Valley.
Top returners: Whitewater returns two of its top players in seniors Jake Martin and Carter Brown. Martin earned second-team honors in the Rock Valley, while Brown was a conference honorable mention last season.
Martin — a 7-foot center — scored 17 points per game for the Whippets. Martin finished with a .601 shooting percentage for the season and also was a savvy passer out of the post, averaging 2 assists per game, good for third-best on the team.
Brown — a guard who showed the ability to create his own shot last season — scored 26 points and 23 points in two of his final three games of the year. He ended the season scoring 9.9 points per game and hit 30 3-pointers on .366 percent shooting.
The Whippets also bring back their third and fourth leading-scorers in junior forward Brock Grosinske and senior forward Peter Zimdars at 8 points per game and 7.2 points per game, respectively.
Departing players: The Whippets’ biggest loss from last year’s team will be Cooper Pease, who led Whitewater in assists per game (3) and was a Rock Valley honorable-mention selection.
Season outlook: Whitewater brings back its best player from last year’s team and several key contributors that should continue to see growth around its dominant center. The Whippets should be an improved team from last year.
Palmyra-Eagle
Last season’s recap: Palmyra-Eagle won its first regional title since 1979 and advanced to the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal where its season ended at the hands of Markesan. The Panthers finished 21-4 and won the Trailways South Conference with a perfect 12-0 record.
Coach’s resume: Travis Graff takes over for Duane Wilde — who was the interim coach for the Panthers last season.
Top returners: Senior forward Aiden Calderon was named Division 4 all-state honorable mention by the WBCA and was a first-team selection in the Trailways South Conference. Calderon averaged a conference-high 22 points per game. Calderon shot .565 from the field and showed the ability to step outside with 18 made 3-pointers.
Senior Cameron Joyner was one of the Panthers’ best shooters last season, scoring 8.5 points per game, including 29 made 3-pointers on the year. Joyner shot an efficient .489 from the field and grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game.
Other key returners include senior forwards Jacob Hammond and Ryan Carpenter, as well as senior guard Casey Webber.
Departing players: Graff will be tasked with finding a new way to get open looks for Calderon and Joyner with the departure of point guard Brandon Wilde — who led the state in assists with 13.3 per game.
Palmyra-Eagle lived in the paint last season with Calderon and Danny Hammond, who also graduated with Wilde. Hammond — a wide receiver at UW-Whitewater — averaged 15.2 points per game on .604 percent shooting.
Season outlook: Graff will have to find new ways for Palmyra-Eagle to score after the Panthers lost tons of shot creation with Wilde and a lot of efficient scoring with Danny Hammond. Calderon should be in for another standout season, but will need help if the Panthers want to reach last season’s peak.
Johnson Creek
Last season’s recap: Johnson Creek went 7-16 overall last year, including a 4-8 mark in the Trailways South. The Bluejays ended their season in the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
Coach’s resume: Head coach Ryan Lind will be in his fourth season in 2020-2021, collecting a 25-54 record through three seasons. Lind also has had coaching experience at Frederic, where he won 107 games.
Top returners: Junior Austin Anton-Pernat averaged 6.6 points per game last season, which was good for fifth on the team. Other notable returners include junior guard Braden Walling (4.1 points per game) and senior forward Dalton Brelow (3.5 points per game).
Lind noted Anton-Pernat’s scoring ability, Walling’s ball handling and shooting, as well as Brelow’s rebounding and defense.
Departing players: The Bluejays lost three seniors from last year’s team, including first-team conference selection Justin Swanson. Swanson led the Bluejays in scoring (13.8 per game), rebounding (8.3) and assists (3.8).
Season thoughts: “I am really looking forward to working with this team,” Lind said. “Our numbers are looking up, and we have great potential. I think if the guys practice hard, play defense and are coachable we will be a tough team by the end of the season.”
