LAKE MILLS — Senior guard Drew Stoddard totaled a team-high 14 points as the Lake Mills boys basketball team defeated Edgewood, 55-41, in a nonconference game at home on Saturday.
“I thought we did a good job keeping them out of their sets,” Lake Mills head coach Steve Hicklin said. “They are a similar team to Columbus. We were efficient on offense while still being able to win by a decent margin.”
Stoddard hit four 3s in the first half, helping the L-Cats (7-4) pull ahead 31-22 at the halftime break.
The Crusaders creeped within five points early in the second before senior forward Adam Moen, who finished with 13 points, hit a 3-pointer. Lake Mills scored again on its next trip and led by double-digits the remainder of the way.
Senior forward Charlie Bender added 12 points, eight of which came in the second half, and senior forward Jaxson Retrum chipped in nine. Junior guard Ethan Foster tallied seven and 10 of Moen’s points came after halftime.
“Drew and Ethan did a good job taking pressure off Adam, Charlie and Jaxson,” Hicklin said. “Drew shot it well and has been putting in a ton of time on his shot and playing well here of late. That loosened things up for Charlie and Adam to score more. That’s a strength of our team is balanced scoring. We’re starting to play well together.”
LAKE MILLS 55, EDGEWOOD 41
Edgewood 22 19 — 41
Lake Mills 31 24 — 55
EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Krentz 1 0-0 2; Newton 1 0-0 3; Regnier 3 1-1 7; Klipstine 1 0-0 3; I. Jimenez 6 2-3 17; Nwankwo 3 1-1 7; Deang 0 0-2 0; Schenk 0 1-2 1; Thomas 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 6-11 41.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 4 2-2 14; Foster 1 4-4 7; Retrum 3 3-6 9; Moen 5 2-9 13; Bender 4 4-4 12. Totals 17 15-25 55.
3-point goals: ME 5 (I. Jimenez 3, Newton 1, Klipstine 1); LM 6 (Stoddard 4, Foster 1, Moen 1). Total fouls: ME 17; LM 11.
Lakeside Lutheran 75, Winnebago 51
FOND DU LAC — Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz scored a game-high 21 points and senior guard Gabe Uttech added 14 as the visiting Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team beat host Winnebago Lutheran Academy in a nonconference game on Saturday.
The Warriors (8-3) used a 46-19 advantage in the second half to erase a three-point halftime deficit.
Senior forward John O’Donnell had 10 points and senior forward Ian Olszewski chipped in seven for Lakeside, which has won three straight.
Junior guard Ethan Cole led WLA (1-7) with 19 points, shooting 9 of 11 at the free throw line.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 75, WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 51
Lakeside Lutheran 29 46 — 75
Winnebago Lutheran 32 19 — 51
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 5 2-2 14; Veers 2 0-1 4; Miller 1 0-0 2; Yahnke 1 0-0 3; Vater 1 0-1 2; Olszewski 1 5-7 7; Main 3 0-0 6; Birkholz 10 1-4 21; Lauber 2 0-2 6; O’Donnell 4 2-2 10. Totals 30 10-19 75.
WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN — Cole 5 9-11 19; Loehr 3 0-0 8; Pausma 2 1-2 6; Gensler 1 4-6 6; Lueck 2 0-2 4; Kuske 3 2-2 8. Totals 16 16-23 51.
3-point goals: LL 5 (Lauber 2, Uttech 2, Yahnke 1); WL 3 (Loehr 2, Pausma 1). Total fouls: LL 18; WL 16.
Burlington 64, Jefferson 16
BURLINGTON — Burlington surrendered just five second-half points as the Demons dominated Jefferson on Saturday.
Kenosha St. Joseph 72, Palmyra 59
KENOSHA — Host Kenosha St. Joseph led 35-22 at the break and cruised to a nonconference win over the Palmyra-Eagle Panthers on Saturday.
Evansville 55, Jefferson 51
JEFFERSON — Ryan Thompson scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in a first half when the Blue Devils grabbed a 34-27 lead, and they held on from there on Friday.
Mason Miller and Jackson Stencel each added 11 points for Evansville (6-2).
The Blue Devils overcame eight 3-pointers made by the Eagles (2-9). Haygen Miller made four of those 3s on the way to a game-high 23 points.
EVANSVILLE 55, JEFFERSON 51
Evansville 34 21 — 55
Jefferson 27 24 — 51
EVANSVILLE (fg-ftm-pts) — Maves 2-2-6, Geske 2-0-5, Miller 4-1-11, Stencel 4-3-11, Severson 1-4-6, Thompson 7-0-16. Totals 20-10-55.
JEFFERSON — Miller 9-1-23, McGraw 3-0-7, Jones 1-0-3, Neitzel 5-0-12, Martin 1-0-2, Hoffman 2-0-4. Totals 21-1-51.
3-point goals: E 5 (Miller 2, Thompson 2, Geske), J 8 (Miller 4, Neitzel 2, McGraw, Jones). Free throws missed: E 3, J 4. Total fouls: E 12, J 15.
Edgerton 59, Whitewater 40
EDGERTON — Edgerton’s boys basketball team made it a perfect dozen Friday night.
The Crimson Tide got 31 points from senior guard Clayton Jenny, and they improved to 12-0 when they beat visiting Whitewater in a game between Rock Valley Conference foes.
Jenny was 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and scored at least 30 points in a game for the sixth time this season.
Jake Martin scored 14 points to lead Whitewater (0-5).
EDGERTON 59, WHITEWATER 40
Whitewater 17 23 — 40
Edgerton 30 29 — 59
WHITEWATER (fg-ftm-pts) — Martin 6-2-14, Grosinske 3-0-8, Zimdars 3-0-6, Aron 1-0-2, S. Brown 2-0-4, C. Brown 0-1-1, Nickels 2-0-5. Totals 17-3-40.
EDGERTON — Knauf 2-0-4, Jenny 11-9-31, D. Hanson 2-0-4, Coombs 4-0-11, Krause 1-0-2, Fox 2-0-4, Norland 1-1-3. Totals 23-10-59.
3-point goals: W 3 (Grosinske 2, Nickels), E 3 (Coombs 3). Free throws missed: W 2, E 2. Total fouls: W 14, E 12.
