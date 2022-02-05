ORFORDVILLE — Logan Sullivan scored a team-high 20 points for Johnson Creek in a 58-48 Trailways South win over Parkview on Friday.
Johnson Creek (12-6, 5-2 in conference) led 28-19 at halftime, with Sullivan scoring 11 of his points. Auston Anton-Pernat scored seven of his 12 points in the first half, while Dylan Bredlow chipped in 11 of his 17 points in the second half.
"Sullivan had another good game,” Johnson Creek boys basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "He struggled from the line, but honestly they all did a little, otherwise it probably wouldn't have been close. I thought Dylan Bredlow was amazing tonight. He saved us with his rebounding and his hustle. He was diving all over the place just to get us the ball back. The guy plays so hard, he is just a lot of fun to coach."
Trey Oswald scored a game-high 25 points for Parkview (6-10, 3-6).
Johnson Creek travels to face Clinton on Tuesday.
JOHNSON CREEK 58, PARKVIEW 48
Johnson Creek 28 30 — 58
Parkview 19 29 — 48
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Sullivan 8 4-14 20, L. Berres 1 3-6 5, Anton-Pernat 4 3-4 12, I. Hartz 0 3-3 3, Bredlow 8 1-3 17 Totals 21 15-32 58
Parkview (fg ft-fta tp) — Brown 1 3-4 5, Oswald 11 2-2 25, Klitzman 3 2-4 9, Poumplun 3 1-2 8 Totals 18 8-12 48
Three-point goals — JC (Anton-Pernat), P (Oswald, Klitzan, Poumplun)
Total fouls — JC 12, P 20
Fouled out — JC (Sullivan)
MARSHALL 68, CAMBRIDGE 52
CAMBRIDGE-- Although three Blue Jays scored in double figures, Cambridge's boys basketball team lost 68-52 against visiting Marshall on Friday.
Senior forward Max Heth scored 15 points, freshman guard Matt Buckman recorded 14 points and senior guard Jace Horton had nine points in the first half, finishing with 11 points.
Cambridge (8-10, 1-4) remains in fifth place in the Capitol-South Conference. Craig Ward of Marshall (14-4, 2-2) had a game-high 22 points.
The Blue Jays complete their season series with the Cardinals on the road Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 68, CAMBRIDGE 52
Marshall 37 31 — 68
Cambridge 29 23 — 52
Marshall (fg fta-ftm pts) — Ward 8 4-4 22, Truschinski 6 5-5 17, Lutz 3 6-6 13, Denniston 3 0-0 8, Kleinheinz 2 0-0 4, Miggins 1 0-0 2, Frank 1 0-2 2. Totals 25 15-17 68.
Cambridge — Heth 5 2-2 15, M. Buckman 5 3-4 14, Horton 5 0-1 11, Schuchart 0 3-4 3, N. Buckman 1 0-0 3, Schroeder 1 0-0 3, Tesdal 1 0-0 2, Parish 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 9-13 52.
Three pointers — Cambridge 7 (Heth 3, Horton, Schroeder, M. Buckman, N. Buckman), Marshall 5 (Ward 2, Denniston 2, Lutz).
Total fouls — Cambridge 14, Marshall 14.
BRODHEAD 73, WHITEWATER 43
WHITEWATER -- The Brodhead boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak Friday night to remain tied for first place in the Rock Valley Conference with a 73-43 win at Whitewater.
Owen Leifker scored 19 points and Cullen Walker added 16 to lead the Cardinals (13-5, 10-2 RVC), who led 44-19 at half.
Jon Aron had 11 points to lead Whitewater (3-14, 2-10) and Wyatt Nixon chipped in 10.
BRODHEAD 73, WHITEWATER 43
Brodhead (73)--Saunder 0-1-1; Weiden 3-0-6; Engn 3-0-6; Vondra 3-0-6; Leifker 7-4-19; Walker 6-0-16; Bagey 2-2-6; Malkow 5-1-11; Buttke 1-0-2. Totals: 30-7-73
Whitewater (43)--Mankovik 0-2-2; Wensy 2-0-4; Rubvio 2-0-5; Aron 5-1-11; Brown 1-0-3; Budrow 0-3-3; Nixon 4-0-10; Nickels 2-1-5; Totals: 16-7-43
Halftime--Brodhead 44, Whitewater 19. Three-point goals--Brodhead (Walker 4, Leifker), Whitewater 4 (Nixon 2, Brown, Rubio). Free throws missed--Brodhead 6, Whitewater 5. Total fouls--Brodhead 14, Whitewater 13. Fouled out--Vondra
