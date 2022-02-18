Boys basketball roundup: Warriors snap three-game skid; Eagles, L-Cats, Whippets fall By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group Feb 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKE MILLS --The Warriors play Columbus on the road Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in their regular-season finale.LAKESIDE LUTHERANPOYNETTEPoynetteLakesidePoynette (fg fta-ftm pts) --Lakeside Lutheran --3-point goals --Total fouls --BELOIT TURNERJEFFERSONJEFFERSON --The Eagles play at East Troy on Monday at 7 p.m.LAKE MILLS --The L-Cats play at Luther Prep to close out the regular season on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.COLUMBUSLAKE MILLSColumbusLake MillsColumbus (fg fta-ftm pts) --Lake Mills --3-point goals --Total fouls --WHITEWATER --The Whippets travel to face Evansville on Monday at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jeremy Schepp Boys basketball: Blackhawks upend conference-leading Red Hawks Brynman-Metcalf sacrificed final postseason to win girls state title Primary narrows field of candidates for Fort school board Fort: Spring Primary Election is Feb. 15; here’s what you need to know Latest e-Edition Screentime 2-18 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.