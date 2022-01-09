MCFARLAND -- Dadon Gillen led four players in double figures with 22 points as host McFarland defeated the Whitewater boys basketball team 89-53 in a Rock Valley game on Friday.
Deven Kulp added 21, Andrew Kelley contributed 17 and Kyle Kussow chipped in 12 for the Spartans (8-2, 6-1 RVC), who led 50-25 at halftime.
Senior wing Wyatt Nickels led the Whippets (2-8, 2-5) with 17 points, senior guard Jake Hintz totaled 13 and senior wing Arno Crowley had eight.
Whitewater hosts Evansville on Thursday at 7 p.m.
WILLIAMS BAY 72, JOHNSON CREEK 69
WILLIAMS BAY — Senior guard-forward Henry Mannelli scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Williams Bay’s 72-69 Trailways South victory over Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team on Friday.
Williams Bay (5-4, 3-1 in conference) finished with four players in double figures. Owen King had 15 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists. Elian Valadez added 12 points and seven rebounds and Kelton Randall added 10 points.
All five scorers for Johnson Creek (8-3, 4-1) finished in double figures. Auston Anton-Pernat led the Bluejays with 19 points, followed by Logan Sullivan with 16, Isaac Hartz with 12 and Levi Berres and Dylan Bredlow with 11 each.
Johnson Creek travels to face Waterloo tonight.
