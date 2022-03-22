Logan Sullivan
Johnson Creek senior forward Logan Sullivan made honorable mention on the WBCA Division 4 All-State team. Sullivan averaged 21.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.8 blocks per game.

 Kevin Wilson

Sullivan averaged 21.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.8 blocks per game.

WBCA Division 4 All-State

Miles Barnstable, Sr., Howards Grove

Nacir Beamon, Soph., Milwaukee Academy of Science

Tayshawn Bridges, Soph., Milwaukee Academy of Science

Joah Filardo, Sr., Mineral Point

Derek Lindert, Sr., Pardeeville

Tristan McRoberts, Sr., Melrose-Mindoro

Carter Olson, Sr., Cuba City

Luke Pautz, Sr., Roncalli

Parker Prahl, Sr., Iola-Scandinavia

Casey Verhagen, Sr., Sheboygan Lutheran

Craig Ward, Sr., Marshall

Honorable Mention

Andrew Alia, Sr., Kenosha St. Joseph

Leyten Bowers, Sr., Mineral Point

Devin Brabender, Sr., Wisconsin Heights

Andrew Brown, Jr., Neillsville

Ethan Cole, Sr., Winnebago Lutheran

Braden Crubel, Jr., River Ridge

Cam Daul, Sr., Stratford

Connor Ducklow, Sr., Spring Valley

Easton Evenstad, Sr., Darlington

Cal Fisher, Jr., Deerfield

Davion Hannah, Frosh., Milwaukee Academy of Science

Hunter Hardyman, Sr., Darlington

Carson Knutson, Sr., Grantsburg

Jaden Koeller, Sr., Marathon

Brady Larson, Jr., Fennimore

Owen Leifker, Sr., Brodhead

Max Lucey, Jr., Cuba City

Devon McCune, Jr., Whitehall

Ashe Ogelsby, Jr., The Prairie School

Gavin Proudfoot, Sr., Luther

Logan Sullivan, Sr., Johnson Creek

Carson Syse, Sr., Belleville

Trevor Syse, Sr., Belleville

Cole Uhlenbrauck, Jr., Saint Mary Catholic

Bo Vollrath, Soph., Fall Creek

Dain Walter, Sr., New Glarus

Luke Webb, Sr., Elmwood/Plum City

Elijah White, Sr., Sheboygan Lutheran

