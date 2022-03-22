Boys basketball: Sullivan receives honorable mention in D4 All-State voting Mar 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Johnson Creek senior forward Logan Sullivan made honorable mention on the WBCA Division 4 All-State team. Sullivan averaged 21.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.8 blocks per game. Kevin Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Johnson Creek senior forward Logan Sullivan received honorable mention in WBCA Division 4 All-State voting.Sullivan averaged 21.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.8 blocks per game.WBCA Division 4 All-StateMiles Barnstable, Sr., Howards GroveNacir Beamon, Soph., Milwaukee Academy of ScienceTayshawn Bridges, Soph., Milwaukee Academy of ScienceJoah Filardo, Sr., Mineral PointDerek Lindert, Sr., PardeevilleTristan McRoberts, Sr., Melrose-MindoroCarter Olson, Sr., Cuba CityLuke Pautz, Sr., RoncalliParker Prahl, Sr., Iola-ScandinaviaCasey Verhagen, Sr., Sheboygan LutheranCraig Ward, Sr., MarshallHonorable MentionAndrew Alia, Sr., Kenosha St. JosephLeyten Bowers, Sr., Mineral PointDevin Brabender, Sr., Wisconsin HeightsAndrew Brown, Jr., NeillsvilleEthan Cole, Sr., Winnebago LutheranBraden Crubel, Jr., River RidgeCam Daul, Sr., StratfordConnor Ducklow, Sr., Spring ValleyEaston Evenstad, Sr., DarlingtonCal Fisher, Jr., DeerfieldDavion Hannah, Frosh., Milwaukee Academy of ScienceHunter Hardyman, Sr., DarlingtonCarson Knutson, Sr., GrantsburgJaden Koeller, Sr., MarathonBrady Larson, Jr., FennimoreOwen Leifker, Sr., BrodheadMax Lucey, Jr., Cuba CityDevon McCune, Jr., WhitehallAshe Ogelsby, Jr., The Prairie SchoolGavin Proudfoot, Sr., LutherLogan Sullivan, Sr., Johnson CreekCarson Syse, Sr., BellevilleTrevor Syse, Sr., BellevilleCole Uhlenbrauck, Jr., Saint Mary CatholicBo Vollrath, Soph., Fall CreekDain Walter, Sr., New GlarusLuke Webb, Sr., Elmwood/Plum CityElijah White, Sr., Sheboygan Lutheran Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now UW-Whitewater women's basketball: Warhawks hold off Amherst to advance to championship game State boys basketball tournament returns to Kohl Center this week NCAA III women's Final Four: Carollo family embracing Final Four run Robert John "Bob" Heger Fort man charged with child sex assault, porn Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.