Boys basketball: nateg Dec 29, 2022

ELKHORN --Fort plays at Lake Mills today at 1:30 p.m.

FORT ATKINSON 38, ELKHORN 36

Fort Atkinson 21 17 -- 38
Elkhorn 15 21 -- 36

Fort Atkinson (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Chapman 3 3-3 9, Cosson 2 4-5 8, Enger 0 2-2 2, Kucken 0 2-2 2, Hintz 2 1-2 7, Opperman 1 0-0 2, Kees 2 4-5 8. Totals 10 16-19 38.

Elkhorn -- Tha. Forster 1 1-2 3, R. Paddock 1 2-4 4, Tho. Forster 4 2-4 11, O. Paddock 5 8-9 18. Totals 11 13-19 36.

3-point goals -- FA (Hintz 2) 2; E (Tho. Forster 1) 1.

Total fouls -- FA 22, E 12.

Fouled out -- FA: Kucken; E: R. Paddock.
