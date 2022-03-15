BOYS BASKETBALL

Player of the Year: Gus Foster, Big Foot; Coach of the Year: Tommy Meier, Brodhead.

First team: Gus Foster, sr., Big Foot; Owen Leifker, sr., Brodhead; Chase Cummings, sr., East Troy; Connor Coombs, sr., Edgerton; Dadon Gillen, jr., McFarland; Mason Miller, sr., Evansville; Deven Kulp, jr. McFarland.

Second team: Colin Terpstra, sr., East Troy; Brady Malkow, sr., Brodhead, Konner Giddley, jr., Turner; Josiah Engen, sr., Brodhead; Hudson Torrez, soph., Big Foot; Dayne Lindow, sr., East Troy; Aidan Chisolm, jr., McFarland.

Honorable Mention: Tyler Wilson, sr., Big Foot; Alex Schmitz, sr., Big Foot; Gage Boegli, sr., Brodhead; Cullen Walker, fr., Brodhead; Peircen Bingham, jr., Clinton; Peyton Bingham, jr., Clinton; Ben Kurth, sr., East Troy; Ben Aleckson sr., East Troy; Leyton McKillips, soph., Edgerton; Peteron Hazeltine, sr., Edgerton; Trevor Bahrs, sr., Evansville; Stephen Kopecky, sr., Evansville; Braden McGraw, sr., Jefferson; David Neitzel, sr., Jefferson; Andrew Kelly, soph., McFarland; Kyle Kussow, jr., McFarland; Brent Hoppe, jr. Turner; Zay Howard, sopho., Turner; Elzavain Howard, sr., Whitewater; Jon Aron, sr., Whitewater.

Recommended for you

Load comments