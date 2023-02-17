that was important for us. they had gfained momentum and at their place with their student sectionm, we had turnovers and missed shots early in the second half. it was gut check time. to respond like that and get it back and estbslih control was importnt. you dont get piint for style or pretty this time of the year, you get points for wins and thats what we got.
i felt lps was getting itno the paint off dribble penetration. vasold in particular is a 3-point threat. we couldnt allocate help on dribble penetratin. we were out of positon and chasing the ball. guy got the ballon
offensively we were just not in sync and shooting quikcl. they sat back in the paint and not let people get there. we shared a coiple ways of how to breakdown the defense. its going to take patientce and moving the ball. we got good looks and made them then the game came easier.
8 in the first half for levi. i thoguth levi had stretch early in the 2nd half whewre he didnt let things come. when we needed him to get some hoops for us or in the streecth at the end, he was deliberatw and pateont. found him off screena dn roll; brought him off screen instead of him creating. when teams are waiting and he tries to do too much with the dribble levi had struggle a bit.. 11 of 12 from fireld. 0 of 2 from 3. trey was conssitent knocking shots down. will was steady. ethan hit soem shots. when those four are involved offensively its diffiuclt for teams to defense. when there's other avenues, that much us tough to defend.
birkholz turnaround j 48-47 LL 9:00
LPS turnover leads to Birkholz rim-rocking dunk 50-47 LL 8:15
Schuetz banks in 3 53-47, 6:15
LPs turnover leads to Birkholz 2 on break 55-47 6:00
