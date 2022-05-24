DELAVAN -- The Cambridge boys golf team showed up to play at Tuesday's Division 3 regional contested at Delbrook Golf Course.

All five Cambridge golfers finished in the top 10 as Blue Jays won the regional by 19 shots with a score of 309.

“The boys like to practice, they’re a group of kids that will play until they can’t see their ball each day,” said Cambridge head coach Travis Galston. “The amount of time they put into this game is now showing in their scores.”

Junior Nick Buckman earned medalist honors, shooting a 3-over 73.

“He played very smart golf, and played like a veteran golfer where he knew when par was a great score on each hole. Birdies would happen if he stayed in the moment on each shot,” said Galston.

Finishing one stroke behind Buckman was freshman Kian Bystol-Flores. Bystol-Flores finished second with a 74.

Freshman Matt Buckman finished in a five-way tie for fourth place with an 80. Senior Max Heth and sophomore Cade Nottestad both shot 82 and tied for ninth.

“It’s a nice issue to have with the depth we have on this team. It allows the boys to play a little more freely because they know if they don’t have their best stuff that day, one of their teammates will pick them up,” said Galston. “They all want each other to do well, but have this inner challenge to beat each other at the same time.”

Palmyra-Eagle senior Daniel Riener shot 80, tying for fourth, and nabbed one of the four individual qualifying berths. The Panthers shot 384 and finished fifth.

Senior Brady Koopman (97), junior Riley Schneider (103) and freshman Dylan Riener (104) also scored.

The sectional meet will be held at the Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove on Wednesday, June 1.

Team scores: Cambridge 309, Abundant Life Christian Co-Op 328, The Prairie School 345, Williams Bay 371, Palmyra-Eagle 384, Kenosha St. Joseph 400.

