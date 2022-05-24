Palmyra-Eagle senior Daniel Riener hits an iron shot during Tuesday's Division 3 regional held at Delbrook Golf Course in Delavan. Riener shot 80 to tie for fourth and qualify for next week's sectional.
Cambridge freshman Nick Buckman watches a putt break toward the hole at the Division 3 WIAA regional at Delbrook Golf Course in Delavan on Tuesday. Buckman earned medalist honors after shooting 3-over 73.
Palmyra-Eagle senior Daniel Riener hits an iron shot during Tuesday's Division 3 regional held at Delbrook Golf Course in Delavan. Riener shot 80 to tie for fourth and qualify for next week's sectional.
Cambridge freshman Nick Buckman watches a putt break toward the hole at the Division 3 WIAA regional at Delbrook Golf Course in Delavan on Tuesday. Buckman earned medalist honors after shooting 3-over 73.
DELAVAN -- The Cambridge boys golf team showed up to play at Tuesday's Division 3 regional contested at Delbrook Golf Course.
All five Cambridge golfers finished in the top 10 as Blue Jays won the regional by 19 shots with a score of 309.
“The boys like to practice, they’re a group of kids that will play until they can’t see their ball each day,” said Cambridge head coach Travis Galston. “The amount of time they put into this game is now showing in their scores.”
Junior Nick Buckman earned medalist honors, shooting a 3-over 73.
“He played very smart golf, and played like a veteran golfer where he knew when par was a great score on each hole. Birdies would happen if he stayed in the moment on each shot,” said Galston.
Finishing one stroke behind Buckman was freshman Kian Bystol-Flores. Bystol-Flores finished second with a 74.
Freshman Matt Buckman finished in a five-way tie for fourth place with an 80. Senior Max Heth and sophomore Cade Nottestad both shot 82 and tied for ninth.
“It’s a nice issue to have with the depth we have on this team. It allows the boys to play a little more freely because they know if they don’t have their best stuff that day, one of their teammates will pick them up,” said Galston. “They all want each other to do well, but have this inner challenge to beat each other at the same time.”
Palmyra-Eagle senior Daniel Riener shot 80, tying for fourth, and nabbed one of the four individual qualifying berths. The Panthers shot 384 and finished fifth.
Senior Brady Koopman (97), junior Riley Schneider (103) and freshman Dylan Riener (104) also scored.
The sectional meet will be held at the Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove on Wednesday, June 1.
Team scores: Cambridge 309, Abundant Life Christian Co-Op 328, The Prairie School 345, Williams Bay 371, Palmyra-Eagle 384, Kenosha St. Joseph 400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.