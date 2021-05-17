LAKE MILLS — Cambridge's Stone Farruggio and Jack Nikolay tied for third overall to help the Blue Jays to a second-place finish at a Capitol Conference boys golf mini meet Monday at Lake Mills Golf Course.
Both Farruggio and Nikolay carded 43s on the round, while Lake Mills' Joey Toepfer finished behind the pair in fifth with a 44.
Cambridge finished second with a team score of 181. Luther Prep placed sixth with 205 strokes. Lakeside Lutheran (212) and Lake Mills (223) finished in seventh and eighth, respectively.
Lodi won its sixth conference mini meet with a team score of 174.
The Blue Jays' Cade Nottestad also earned individual honors, firing a 45. Andrew Wilke got the last individual honor spot with a 46 for the Phoenix. Will Meland led Lakeside Lutheran with a 49.
Team scores: Lodi 174, Cambridge 181, New Glarus 191, Columbus 194, Monticello/Belleville 200, Luther Prep 205, Lakeside Lutheran 212, Lake Mills 223, Wisconsin Heights 236.
