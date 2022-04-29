EVANSVILLE -- 

Below are our results for the Evansville Invitational today. As a team, we took 6th out of 16 teams.

1) Brandon Kreutz - 86

2) Cooper Jensen - 95

3) Bear Deavers - 98

4) Noah Weidner - 100

5) Will Popp - 100

Team score of 379.

Load comments