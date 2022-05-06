Pictured from left: freshman Mason Burke, sophomore Ethan Brown, senior Brayden Brown and freshmen Kellan Jacobson and Jack Kammer hold up medals after the team shot 328 to place second at Friday's Beloit Memorial Invitational contested at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course in Beloit. Burke shot 76 to finish second individually and Kammer fired an 80 to tie for seventh.
BELOIT -- Freshman Mason Burke was second individually with a round of 76 and Fort Atkinson shot 328 to place second as a team at Friday's Beloit Memorial Invitational held at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.
Burke's round, which was six over par, included 37 on the back nine. Fort freshman Jack Kammer tied for seventh with a round of 80, carding a 38 on the second nine. Senior Brayden Brown (85) and sophomore Ethan Brown (87) also scored as the Blackhawks held off Janesville Craig by one stroke for second place.
Madison Memorial's Charlie Erlandson shot 74 to earn medalist honors for the Spartans, who took the team title with a score of 309.
Fort plays a conference mini meet at Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam on Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m.
Team scores: Madison Memorial 309, Fort Atkinson 328, Janesville Craig 329, Beloit Memorial 344, Janesville Parker 345, Madison West 360, Brodhead 362, Beloit Turner 370, Kenosha Tremper 375, Delavan-Darien 376, Madison La Follette 380, Elkhorn 390, Watertown 469.
