It’s early on, but the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks could be the breakout team of the area. Fort has already reached a third of its wins from last season (6-18) in its first two games of the season.
The Blackhawks brought back the core of their team from last season, but only time will tell just how improved Fort Atkinson is.
While there have been some great team performances to start the boys basketball season, maybe even more impressive has been the individual ones. There are 10 players in the area averaging 15 or more points, including three averaging 20 or more points.
Here’s a look at the Daily Union’s eight teams as they head out of the Holiday break.
Fort’s fast start
Fort Atkinson is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2015-2016 season. Both of the Blackhawks’ victories have come against Reedsburg.
Junior forward Drew Evans scored 20 points in the season opener and backed it up with a 12-point performance for an early-season average of 16 points per game.
Fort Atkinson has scored 60 points or more in both games this season. It took the Blackhawks last season 14 games to score 60 points or more twice.
McGraw guiding Eagles
After scoring a combined 19 points in his first two games of the season, Jefferson junior guard Braden McGraw is averaging 18 points per game over his last three contests. McGraw has helped the Eagles to a 2-5 start to the season, including a 1-2 Rock Valley record.
Jefferson has another double-digit scorer to start the season as senior guard Haygen Miller is scoring 11.4 points per game.
Lake Mills’ leaders
The area’s breakout player of the season so far is Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Levi Birkholz. After averaging 7.7 points per game as a freshman, Birkholz is putting up 21 points per contest this season, helping the Warriors to a 4-2 record.
In the last three games, Birkholz has scoring outputs of 26, 19 and 24. The 26 points came in an 18-point win over rival Lake Mills — who were ranked No. 6 in wissports’ Division 3 rankings.
The win over the L-Cats has the Warriors in the front seat of the Capitol North with a 3-0 record.
Lake Mills also is 4-2 on the season and is 1-1 in the Capitol North standings. Senior forward Charlie Bender is the area’s leading scorer at 23.2 points per game. Bender also is grabbing 9 rebounds per game and dishing out 3.8 assists per game.
Senior forward Adam Moen has missed three games for the L-Cats but has averaged a double-double in the games he has played, scoring 10.7 points per game and grabbing a team-high 11.7 rebounds per game. Senior forward Jaxson Retrum also is averaging a double-double with averages of 13 points per game and 11.2 rebounds per game.
Dynamic duos
Whitewater has two players averaging 15 points or more, but the Whippets still find themselves winless on the season with an 0-3 record.
Senior guard Carter Brown is scoring a team-high 16.3 points per game and is the team leader in assists with 3.5 per game. Senior forward Jake Martin is averaging 15 points per game and grabbing 7.5 rebounds per game.
Whitewater is 0-2 in the Rock Valley standings.
Like the Whippets, Cambridge also has a pair of 15-point plus scorers. Senior guard Jack Nikolay is averaging 18.5 points per game, while junior Max Heth is at 15 points per game.
The duo’s success has the Blue Jays 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in the Capitol South.
In Palmyra-Eagle, there has been no slowing down for senior forward Aiden Calderon. The all-stater is averaging 23 points per game and hauling in 15.4 boards a contest.
Senior forward Cameron Joyner is the only area player averaging double-digits points while also reaching averages of 5-plus in rebounds and assists. Joyner’s season averages so far are 15.8 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game and a team-high 5 assists per game.
Calderon and Joyner have the Panthers 3-3 on the season, including wins in three of the last four. Palmyra-Eagle is 2-0 in the Trailways South.
Empty Creek
Johnson Creek is 0-6 on the season and 0-3 in the Trailways South Conference standings. The Bluejays have one double-digit scorer in junior guard Levi Berres, who is averaging 10.3 points per game.
