CAMBRIDGE — Sophomore Arian Domerhausen and freshman Mason Burke scored two goals apiece in the Fort Atkinson boys soccer team’s 6-2 season-opening road victory over Cambridge/Deerfield at Cambridge High School on Thursday.
“Defensively, we played very well after the first twenty minutes or so,” Fort Atkinson boys soccer coach Kent Lovejoy said. “We need to make a couple of small adjustments and then we were really solid in the back the rest of the game. Senior Scott Buchta and junior Aiden Worden really did a nice job of controlling the middle of the back line.
“We had five freshmen playing and contributing tonight. I think those guys got a really good look at what varsity soccer looks like and the moment was not too big for them.”
Domerhausen opened the scoring in the 11th minute but C/D United equalized in the 16th.
Caleb Strayer assisted on a Burke score at 16:36 and an own goal upped the Blackhawks’ edge to 3-1. Cambridge/Deerfield got within a goal at the 24:29 mark. Burke scored off an Ethan Larson assist in the 27th minute as Fort pulled ahead 4-2 at halftime.
Senior Jack Calloway (55th minute) and Domerhausen (65th minute) added scores in the second half.
The Blackhawks had an 11-1 edge in shots on goal.
Fort travels to face Beaver Dam on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.