Boys soccer: East Troy defeats Whitewater 3-0 nateg Sep 20, 2022 WHITEWATER -- The Whitewater boys soccer team lost to visiting East Troy 3-0 in a Rock Valley game on Monday.The Trojans got on the board less than a minute into the game. East Troy doubled its lead right before halftime and scored in the 70th minute for the final margin.The Whippets travel to face Jefferson on Thursday.
