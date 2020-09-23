DELAFIELD — A third-straight hat trick from Kyle Main helped the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team to a 6-1 victory over St. John’s Northwestern Academy Wednesday at St. John’s Academy.
Main’s three scores makes it 10 on the season for the Warriors.“Playing our third game in three days, you could see our legs were tired, but we had enough gas and connected passes to explode for six goals,” Lakeside head coach Eric Dorn said.
Lakeside’s Jay Yankhe scored the first goal of the game in the second minute off an assist from Main. Two minutes later in the 4th minute, it was Main with an unassisted score.
The Warriors (2-1-1) got goals from Isaiah Andress and Main in the 27th minute and 42nd minute, respectively, to put Lakeside Lutheran up 4-0 at halftime.
Main scored his third goal of the contest in the 76th minute off a penalty kick. Calvin Geerdts made it 6-0 in the 84th minute with a score.
St. John’s scored its only goal of the game from Alvero Obeso in the 89th minute. Keeper Ryan Punzel collected six saves on the day.
Lakeside Lutheran 6, St. John’s NW 1
First half — LL Yankhe, 2:00; LL Main, 4:00; LL Andress, 27:00; LL Main, 42:00
Second half — LL Main (PK), 76:00; LL Geerdts, 84:00; SJNW Obeso, 89:00
Saves — LL (Punzel) 6; SJNW 6
Shots on goal — LL 13; SJNW 7
