LAKE MILLS — Junior Kyle Main scored twice and keeper Ryan Punzel kept a clean sheet as the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team defeated Wisconsin Lutheran, 2-0, Thursday at Lakeside High School.
Main scored twice in the second half, the first in the 60th minute and the second in the 81st. Punzel racked up 14 saves in the shutout. Wisconsin Lutheran defeated Lakeside by the 10-goal rule last season.
"We played our best game of the year, playing fast, confident and aggressive," Warrior head coach Eric Dorn said.
