EVANSVILLE -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with host Evansville on Saturday in a nonconference game.
The Blue Devils got on the board early in the first half on an unassisted goal by Wesley LeRoy.
The Warriors (1-1-1) equalized less than 10 minutes later as Jay Yahnke scored on an assist from Ethan Schuetz.
Lakeside goalie JJ Probasco stopped 15 shots while Evansville's Issiah Jones made 10 saves. The Blue Devils (0-2-1) had a 16-11 edge in shots on goal.
"Today was a very evenly matched game," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "Our defense faced a lot of attacks but were able to keep Evansville to one goal behind solid play by freshman keeper JJ Probasco.
"The offense had opportunities but just could not knock a second goal away. There was no quit until the final whistle blew."
EAST TROY/PALMYRA-EAGLE 3,
CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 2
EAST TROY -- The Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer team opened the season with a 3-2 loss to East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday at East Troy High School.
Trailing 2-0 in the 25th minute, senior midfielder Eric Staszak scored on a free kick to bring United within a goal.
In the second half, East Troy pushed the lead back up to two with a goal. Senior defender Ivan Sopkovich scored in the 65th minute, putting United within a goal. However, East Troy hung on for the final 15 minutes, earning the 3-2 win.
Senior goalkeeper Aiden Kammann recorded 16 saves.
