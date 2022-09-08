CAMBRIDGE -- Lake Mills and Cambridge/Deerfield played to a 2-2 draw in a Capitol Conference boys soccer game on Thursday.

C/D United jumped ahead in the 18th minute on Evan Mathwig's goal. The L-Cats equalized in the 48th minute on a goal by Miguel Ortega, who put Lake Mills ahead with another unassisted score in the 57th. Tobi Arenz, unassisted, hit the game-tying goal in the 65th minute.

