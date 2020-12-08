Junior Logan Recob finished first in the 50-yard freestyle as the Fort Atkinson boys swim team lost to Baraboo, 93-74, in a non-conference dual Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.

“Again another tough night for us in the pool against a very strong Baraboo team,” Fort Atkinson head coach Evan Hill said. “However, we swam much better then last thursday night against Watertown and thats all I can ask for from the boys.”

Recob timed in at 26.17 seconds in the 50 freestyle, good for a first-place finish. Sophomore teammate Josh Larson was the runner-up in the event with a time of 26.31.

The Blackhawks had three other individual runner-up finishes on the night: Sophomore Ethan Larson in the 100-yard freestyle (59.97), sophomore Charlie Schenck in the 500-yard freestyle (6:27.73) and senior Brandon Yang in the 100-yard backstroke (1:11.87).

Fort Atkinson finished second in three relays against the Thunderbirds, with the closest to a first-place finish coming in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of Josh Larson, Ethan Larson, Recob and sophomore Dan Krapfl were the runners-up with a time of 1:47.22. First-place time was set at 1:40.40.

