EDGERTON -- Big Foot defeated the Jefferson boys tennis team 7-0 at the Edgerton quadrangular on Saturday.

Jefferson's Matthew Buchholz (No. 3 flight) fell 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 to Declan McHugh. The Chiefs won the other five matches contested via forfeit.

The Eagles travel to face Brown Deer today at 4 p.m.

BIG FOOT 7, JEFFERSON 0

Singles:

No. 1--Logan Longhenry (BF) def. Zephyr Marek 6-0, 6-0; No. 2--Andrew Greenwald (BF) def. Aidan Turner 6-2, 6-4; No. 3--Declan McHugh (BF) def. Matthew Buchholz 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 ; No. 4--Scout Giroux (BF) def. Cole Huebel 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 1--Cristian Carreno-Reed Alness (BF) def. Tobias Weisensel-Jacob Jurcek 6-2, 6-0; No. 2--Big Foot won by forfeit; No. 3--Grayson Grunow-Neri Estrada (BF) def. Ivan Perez-Eduardo Medina 6-1, 6-1.

