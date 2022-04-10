BOYS TENNIS Boys tennis: Chiefs top Eagles Apr 10, 2022 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDGERTON -- Big Foot defeated the Jefferson boys tennis team 7-0 at the Edgerton quadrangular on Saturday.Jefferson's Matthew Buchholz (No. 3 flight) fell 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 to Declan McHugh. The Chiefs won the other five matches contested via forfeit.The Eagles travel to face Brown Deer today at 4 p.m.BIG FOOT 7, JEFFERSON 0Singles:No. 1--Logan Longhenry (BF) def. Zephyr Marek 6-0, 6-0; No. 2--Andrew Greenwald (BF) def. Aidan Turner 6-2, 6-4; No. 3--Declan McHugh (BF) def. Matthew Buchholz 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 ; No. 4--Scout Giroux (BF) def. Cole Huebel 6-1, 6-0.Doubles: No. 1--Cristian Carreno-Reed Alness (BF) def. Tobias Weisensel-Jacob Jurcek 6-2, 6-0; No. 2--Big Foot won by forfeit; No. 3--Grayson Grunow-Neri Estrada (BF) def. Ivan Perez-Eduardo Medina 6-1, 6-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fort council, school board candidates win seats David L. "Speed" Vogel Fort school board candidates share their views Softball: Riley's go-ahead three-run homer in sixth sends Fort past Edgewood Two face off for Jefferson school board seat Latest e-Edition Screentime 4-8 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.