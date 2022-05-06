Boys tennis: Golden Beavers defeat Blackhawks 6-1 May 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Fort Atkinson boys tennis team fell to Beaver Dam 6-1 in a Badger-East dual at Rock River Park on Friday.Caleb Fast defeated Evan Stearns 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 at the No. 3 singles flight for the Blackhawks' lone point.The Golden Beavers earned five straight-set victories and earned a win by default at No. 3 doubles versus Fort, which travel to face Monona Grove today at 4:15 p.m.BEAVER DAM 6,FORT ATKINSON 1Singles:No. 1 - Colin Fister, BEAVER DAM HIGH def. JORDAN JENSEN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-3 , 6-3 No. 2 - Myles Nampel, BEAVER DAM HIGH def. CAMERON BETHARD, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-2 , 6-1 No. 3 - CALEB FAST, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Evan Stearns, BEAVER DAM HIGH, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4No. 4 - Christopher Braker, BEAVER DAM HIGH def. AIDAN FREY, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-3 Doubles:No. 1 - Brandon Freber, BEAVER DAM HIGH - Quentin Schroeder, BEAVER DAM HIGH def. SPENCER WHITCOMB, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - ANDREW MEACHAM, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 2 - Cougar Hoffner, BEAVER DAM HIGH - Riley Doyle, BEAVER DAM HIGH def. WILL LEMKE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - CALVIN TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-1No. 3 - Damen Seremet, BEAVER DAM HIGH - Alex Wittnebel, BEAVER DAM HIGH def. AYDEN DALE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - DEFAULT DEFAULT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 2-0 , 2-0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Susan Marie (Friesch) "Susie" Peterson Four-day journey on horseback completed in Palmyra New development to be added in Klement Business Park UW-Whitewater football: Receiver Ryan Wisniewski to try out in Packers' rookie camp Heather Lynn (Loring) Riley Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.