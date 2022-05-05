WATERTOWN -- Luther Prep's boys tennis won every match in straight sets for a 7-0 victory over Jefferson on Thursday at LPS.

The Phoenix improved to 6-4 overall and 4-1 in the Rock Valley Conference.

LUTHER PREP 7, JEFFERSON 0

Singles

No. 1 - Judd Guse (LP) def. Aidan Turner (J) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Noah Koelpin (LP) def. Eduardo Medina (J) 6-4, 6-0

No. 3 - Jason Horn (LP) def. Jacob Jurcek (J) 6-2, 6-3

No. 4 - Sean Kappl (LP) def. Ivan Perez (J) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 - Matthew Koelpin/Johannes Bourman (LP) def. Zephyr Marek/Tobias Weisensel (J) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Ben Frick/Ethan Busse (LP) def. Matthew Buchholz/Cole Huebel (J) 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 - Abram Steinbrenner/Ned Steinbrenner (LP) received forfeit

Load comments