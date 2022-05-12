ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At East Troy

First of two days

No. 1 singles—John Chan, Whitewater, def. David Templeton, McFarland, 7-5, 6-2; Judd Guse, Watertown Luther Prep, def. Emmett Sund, Edgerton, 6-4, 6-2; Logan Longberry, Walworth Big Foot, def. Aidan Turner, Jefferson, 6-1, 6-0; Longberry, WBF, def. Guse, WLP, 6-1, 6-1; Lindow, ET, def. Chan, W, 6-0, 6-0; Sund, Ed, def. Turner, J, 6-2, 6-2; Lindow, ET, def. Longberry, WBF, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 2 singles—Noah Koelpin, WLP, def. Elijah Grall, W, 7-5, 6-0; Cash Kujak, M, def. Isaac Zielke, Ed, 7-5, 6-1; Joshua Rolfs, WBF, def. Koelpin, WLP, 6-3, 6-1; Isaac Zielke, Ed, def. Eduardo Medina, J, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 3 singles—Peter Hazeltine, Ed, def. Stellan Kilpatrick, M, 6-4, 4-6, 10-5; Arno Crowley, W, def. Jason Horn, WLP, 6-3, 6-0; Nolan Peyer, WBF, def. Jacob Jurcek, J, 6-1, 6-0; Peyer def. Crowley, 6-0, 6-3; Connor Paullin, ET, def. Peyer, WBF, 6-3, 6-2; Crowley, W, def. Hazeltine, Ed, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 4 singles—Christiano Medina, M, def. Adam Nelson, Ed, 6-0, 6-1; Sean Kappl, WLP, def. Davin Parboteeah, W, 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Greenwald, WBF, def. Cristiano Medina, M, 6-4, 6-2; Nelson, Ed, def. Parboteeah, W, 6-1, 6-2; Edwards, ET, def. Greenwald, BF, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 1 doubles—Owen Belz/Shane Crandall, Ed, def. Grayson Grunow/Jesse Robison, WBF, 7-5, 7-5; Chase Stoner/Max Maternowski, ET, def. Sebastian Cuellar/Nick Wilson, W, 6-1, 6-1; Koelpin/Bourman, WLP, def. Belz/Crandall, Ed, 6-0, 6-1; Zephyr Marek/Cole Huebel, J, def. Cuellar/Wilson, W, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

No. 2 doubles—Sean Fernan/Jacob Nix, M, def. Jonah Martin/Nick Kleiboer, Ed, 6-1, 6-3; Cristian Carreno/Reed Alsness, WBF, def. Johan Parez/Hector Rodriguez, W, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3 doubles—Noah Balkeslee/Ryan Hudgens, M, def. Mason Whitmore/Advit Sukheja, Ed, 7-5, 6-3; Andrew Sachs/Alexis Castaneda, WBF, def. Yovanni Rojas-Reyes/Emerson Ellenwood, W, 6-2, 6-0; A. Steinbrenner/N. Steinbrenner, WLP, def. Sachs/Castaneda, BF, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

