CAMBRIDGE — For the first time in it’s history, Jefferson Speedway played host to bracket racing on the tricky quarter mile speed plant. Two days of racing fun culminated with Mauston’s Denny Schott and Edgerton’s Mark English standing tall in victory lane after capturing the 50 lap feature events for their respective divisions on Sunday.
The 50 lap A bracket feature began with Randy Breunig and Steve Dobbratz leading the field to green. After an early caution on lap one, Dobbratz held a slight advantage with Jim Tate Jr charging up on the low side. Tate made it a three wide fight for first on lap two, allowing Dobbratz to move out front alone. Landry Potter quickly moved up alongside Dobbratz on lap three, stealing the point away on lap four. Denny Schott followed into second and immediately went to work on the new leader. Scott drew even with Potter on lap seven as they raced off turn two. A lap later contact between the duo resulted in a caution when Potter slowed due to a flat rear tire. Schott and Tate led the field back to green with Schott taking command on the restart. Tim Coley made his way up to challenge Tate for second on lap 30. A final yellow slowed the pace on lap 33, setting up Schott and Coley on the front row for the restart. Once racing resumed, Schott regained sole possession of the lead, hanging on to the position through the checkers. At the finish, it was Schott for the win with Coley, Tate, Robbie Rucks and Shane Strothman rounding out the top five.
The 50 lap B bracket feature began with Phil Malouf flying up into the top three on lap two. Malouf assumed the lead a lap later and began to stretch his advantage while Mark English and James Bohling picked their way toward the front. English made his way to second on lap seven while Malouf was already enjoying a large lead. A caution on lap 30 erased Malouf’s healthy advantage, pitting he and English on the front row for the restart. As racing got back underway, English began to move ahead of Malouf, taking over the top spot. Bohling managed to slip by Malouf in the closing laps as well, but English was well on his way to securing the win. Bohling finished second followed by Malouf, James Junget and Bill Reynolds.
This event concludes the racing season at Wisconsin’s Action Track. Stay tuned to jeffersonspeedway.com for further updates on upcoming events at Jefferson Speedway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.