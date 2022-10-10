Brad Meyers of Jefferson has retired from the Air Force with 20 years of satisfactory service.
Meyers started his career through the Health Professions Scholarship Program while attending the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. After a residency in Family Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, he and his wife, Gretchen Geist, moved to Kansas where Meyers served on active duty at McConnell Air Force Base as a flight surgeon and family physician.
In 1988 the Meyers', now with a toddler and expecting a second child, moved to Jefferson where they founded Rockwood Family Health. Devoting all of his time to this independent solo family medicine practice, Meyers had a 23-year break in service from the military.
Once the couple sold the practice and Meyers became an employed physician, Guard service became a possibility. Joining the 115th Medical Group at Truax field in Madison, Meyers spent the first several years assigned to the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package, known as the CERFP. There he worked with 47 Air Guardsman and 150 Army Soldiers in staffing a regional and nationally deployable emergency facility dedicated to the search and extraction, decontamination and emergency field treatment of victims of natural or man-made disaster situations.
Having achieved the rank of Colonel, Meyers became chief of aeromedical services for the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison. As a traditional Guardsman, he balanced service in the care of the 1200 members and aircrew of the fighter wing with a family medicine practice at SSM Health initially in Madison then in Waterloo.
He served the fighter wing with deployment to Poland, participation in Red Flag at Nellis, AFB, Nevada, and as the medical advisor to Northern Lightning in 2020 and 2021. With the medical group, he participated in the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Exercises Cajun Care in Abbeyville, Louisiana, East Bay Standdown in Oakland, California and Healthy Courtland in upstate New York. He has traveled to Nicaragua as a member of the state partnership delegation, and, along with the CERFP, has participated in numerous exercises in Wisconsin, Indiana, and Minnesota.
Meyers assumed command of the 115th Medical Group in December 2019. He was called to extended Active Duty in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic response in March 2020. He remained on Active Duty until July 2022 serving for the last few months of his career as Deputy State Air Surgeon at Joint Force headquarters in Madison. He retires with the rank of Colonel. He has received numerous decorations and awards during his time in service. Meyers describes Guard service as “Citizen Airmen and Soldiers serving their fellow citizens in their time of need. Guard service has been a real privilege.”
