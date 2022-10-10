Meyers
Contributed

Brad Meyers of Jefferson has retired from the Air Force with 20 years of satisfactory service.

Meyers started his career through the Health Professions Scholarship Program while attending the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. After a residency in Family Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, he and his wife, Gretchen Geist, moved to Kansas where Meyers served on active duty at McConnell Air Force Base as a flight surgeon and family physician.

