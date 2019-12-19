Smoak signs with Crew
MILWAUKEE — Another day, another signing for the Milwaukee Brewers.
According to multiple reports Thursday, Milwaukee agreed to terms with veteran first baseman Justin Smoak on a one-year contract that includes an option for 2021.
Jon Heyman of MLB Network was first to report the agreement. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the contract was worth $4 million with a $5.5 million option, including a $1 million buyout.
Eric Sogard returns to Brewers on 1-year deal
Smoak, 33, fills a hole at first base created when the Brewers declined Eric Thames’ $7.5 million option earlier this offseason.
Smoak was limited by a leg injury to 121 games for Toronto last season, when he hit .208 with 22 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .748 OPS. A switch-hitter, he hit 19 home runs from the left side of the plate, power that should translate well in Miller Park.
The Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 11 overall) in the 2008 MLB draft, Smoak has a career slash line of .231/.324/.420 with 191 home runs and 555 RBIs since making his big league debut with Texas in 2010.
Sogard returns to Brewers
MILWAUKEE — For all the talk of having plenty of time to get deals done, David Stearns sure has been busy the past few days.
After landing a pair of starting pitchers, an outfielder and a corner infielder since returning from the winter meetings, Stearns, the Brewers’ president of baseball operations, struck another deal Wednesday by reaching agreement with veteran infielder Eric Sogard on a one-year contract.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first to report the deal, which he said was worth $4.5 million with a club option for 2021.
Sogard, 33, could help fill the Brewers’ void at third base but also has the ability to play shortstop, second base and the outfield.
This would mark Sogard’s second stint with the Brewers, who originally signed him to a minor league contract ahead of the 2017 season. He went on to play 94 games for Milwaukee, setting career-highs with three home runs, 45 walks and a .273 average.
Sogard wasn’t able to duplicate that success in 2018, though, and was hitting .134 when the Brewers released him on July 10. He re-signed with the team on a minor league deal but was released again in September and ultimately landed in Toronto on another minor league deal in 2019.
After slashing .300/.363/.477 with 10 home runs, 30 RBIs and an .840 OPS in 73 games, the Blue Jays trade Sogard to Tampa Bay, where he posted a .731 OPS with 3 home runs and 10s RBI in 37 games. He was 2-for-4 with a home run in two games during the AL Division Series vs. Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.