Brewers Wednesday Jun 8, 2022 52 min ago MILWAUKEE (AP) — Aaron Nola pitched eight sharp innings and the surging Philadelphia Phillies hit four home runs to rout the scuffling Milwaukee Brewers 10-0 on Wednesday night.The Phillies won their season-high sixth in a row, five of them since interim manager Rob Thomson took over when Joe Girardi was fired on Friday.The NL Central-leading Brewers have lost a season-worst five straight. Milwaukee has scored a total of six runs during its skid and been shut out three times.Rookie Bryson Stott went 4 for 4 with a home run and double. Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Odúbel Herrera also homered for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber added four hits, two of them doubles.Nola (4-4), the NL leader in strikeouts, allowed four hits, walked none and fanned six.Stott and Hoskins hit two-run homers in the third off starter Adrian Houser (3-6) to stake the Phillies to a 4-0 lead.Herrera added a solo drive in the fifth off Houser, who had given up only three home runs over 51 1/3 innings in his 10 previous starts.Harper hit a three-run homer off Luke Barker in the ninth. The Phillies have scored six or more runs in five of their six consecutive wins.The Brewers got a runner past first base only once, when Christian Yelich singled and stole second in the sixth. Nola ended that threat by striking out Luis Urías.
