It’s that time of year to grab some hot coco, don your coziest sweater and put on some festive tunes. Whether you’re dealing with holiday heartbreak or reuniting with loved ones after an uncertain two years, there’s music for everyone this season.
Associated Press journalists sampled a variety of albums, offering up the early gift of holiday release reviews for Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, Pistol Annies, Norah Jones and more.
Pentatonix, “Evergreen” (RCA Records)
It’s not really Christmas until the gang from Pentatonix release new material and this year they’ve stretched the definition of Christmas material.
The a capella quintet offer classics like “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear” but also tackle songs not often caroled, like Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You” and Joni Mitchell’s “River.” It’s risky and let’s just say the originals are safe.
Pentatonix boldly take on a Beatle — Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” — and it’s not half bad, as well as contributing a twangy original song, the title track “Evergreen,” which, it’s only right, must be covered by another artist for their Christmas album next year.
— Mark Kennedy
Kelly Clarkson, “When Christmas Comes Around…” (Atlantic Records)
Dealing with holiday heartbreak?
Kelly Clarkson has you covered with “When Christmas Comes Around...”
The Grammy winner’s 15 track Christmas album — featuring Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande and Brett Eldredge — is filled with covers and originals to get everyone through the holiday season. It’s an instant classic with songs that will surely get radio time for years to come.
Whether she’s reclaiming Christmas for herself or reminiscing on the ghost of Christmas past, Clarkson covers all the feelings brought on by the holidays with flare and fun.
— Ragan Clark
Pistol Annies, “Hell of a Holiday” (Sony Music Nashville)
Let’s face it, most Christmas music idealizes a holiday season that is sometimes more stressful than sentimental.
“Hell of a Holiday,” the first Christmas music from the trio of country singers the Pistol Annies, is for those holiday survivors. Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley bring both humor and harmony on a collection of 10 original songs and three classics.
“Harlan County Coal” is inspired by Presley’s hillbilly family gatherings, complete with shotgun shell tree ornaments. The fun bop “Snow Globe” would be a great add to a holiday party playlist, while their cover of “If We Make It Through December” is perfect for those dark chilly nights.
— Kristin M. Hall
Hiss Golden Messenger, “O Come All Ye Faithful” (Merge Records)
It would be hard to find a better fit for Christmas in pandemic times than the new holiday release by Hiss Golden Messenger. It’s wistful but not hopeless, fully cognizant of the difficulties we’ve all been living through, and yet it’s encouraging. In many ways it feels like an extension of the band’s last album, “Quietly Blowing It,” a truly constructive take on the hard times wrought by COVID-19.
Ultimately, an excellent band that just keeps getting better is a perfect match for a holiday season that comes upon us in less than perfect times.
— Scott Stroud
Amanda Shires, “For Christmas” (Thirty Tigers)
Singer-songwriter Amanda Shires’ Christmas list includes beach vacations, a boat, cold hard cash and a date with comedian Larry David, but she’s not sharing her presents, so take a hike. Those are the sort of weirdly wonderful sentiments that appear on Shires’ holiday record, “For Christmas,” a collection of mostly original songs that feel a bit like a Christmas Eve fever dream.
But the best tracks are the ones where she’s backed in harmony by the always impressive McCrary Sisters, such as “Magic Ooooooh” and “Gone For Christmas.”
— Kristin M. Hall
Norah Jones, “I Dream of Christmas” (Blue Note Records)
“I want to be a Jolly Jones,” Norah Jones sings on the opener of “I Dream of Christmas.”
And a Jolly Jones she is.
On her 13-track debut holiday album, Jones’ sultry vocals lend themselves well to Christmas songs. She reimagines some covers, bringing a Latin influence to “Run Rudolph Run” with bongos and maracas and doing a ragtime rendition of “Christmas Don’t Be Late.”
Perfect for curling up by the fire, a snowy road trip or a holiday dinner, “I Dream of Christmas” is easy listening Christmas jazz.
— Ragan Clark
Kristin Chenoweth, “Happiness Is... Christmas” (Concord Records)
Pretty much everything Kristin Chenoweth touches is magical and Christmas is no different.
It’s her first holiday offering since 2008’s “A Lovely Way to Spend Christmas” and it kicks off with a medley — “Happiness (Is Christmas)”/”Christmas Time Is Here” — that includes a sly tribute to one of her musicals, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
And it’s not all Christmas. In a nod to inclusiveness, she absolutely shines signing Stephen Schwartz’s “The Chanukah Song (We Are Lights).” Later she will make you crack up with Andrew Lippa’s “Santa, I’ve Got a Bone To Pick With You!” (“I got a thong/But then my mother got the same”). Chenoweth, Christmas, classic.
— Mark Kennedy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.