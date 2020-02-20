JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library has announced upcoming programing:
Youth programming
Game Day, Thursday, Feb. 27, 4 to 4:45 p.m.
Game day at the library. Play board games, card games or bring your favorite game from home to share with others.
Legos, Friday, Feb. 28, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Legos and Duplos will be available in the Youth Department for all children to build something. Drop in anytime between 1 and 2:30 p.m.
Adult programming
TED Talk Brown Bag Lunch, Feb. 25, noon to 12:30 p.m.
Bring your lunch and watch an inspiring TED Talk by Valorie Kondos, coach of the UCLA women’s gymnastics team.
The title of the talk:“Why Winning Doesn’t Always Equal Success.”
