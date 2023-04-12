JUNEAU — It wasn't controlled substances that caused a Horicon man to deviate from his lane of travel on Highway 33 in June of 2021, killing a Lake Mills woman and injuring two others.
Fatigue caused the crash in Oak Grove, according to an attorney for defendant Daniel Bryfczynski.
The prosecuting Dodge County District Attorney's Office disputes this, however, and is pursuing numerous charges against Bryfczynski, 48.
His most serious charge is homicide by operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.
Bryfcyzinski allegedly killed motorist Tammy Hafenstein and severely injured her then-11-year-old daughter, in a head-on collision on Highway 33 in the Town of Oak Grove in June of 2021.
Defense attorney Christopher Hartley blamed Bryczynski's sleepiness for the crash.
Hartley made the assertion in his opening statement in Bryfczynski's trial Tuesday in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Bryfczynski's trial began late Tuesday morning with opening statements in which the state said it will prove to a jury that Bryfczynski is guilty of killing Hafenstein, as well as severely injuring her daughter and a passenger Bryfczynski had in his vehicle.
Krysta Parson, representing the Dodge County District Attorney's Office, said her team will also be able to prove Bryfczynski committed one count each of causing injury by use of a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, causing injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and a second offense of possession of marijuana. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
A blood test revealed Bryfczynski was driving with Ketamine, marijuana, cocaine and opiates in his system, the complaint stated.
Ketamine is a medication primarily used for induction and maintenance of anesthesia. It induces a trance-like state providing pain relief and sedation.The crash occurred when the Ford F150 operated by Bryfczynski, which was eastbound on Highway 33, deviated from its lane of travel and hit Hafenstein's sedan head-on.
"When you hear the facts and apply them to the charges, and apply the law, you will find the defendant guilty," Parson said.
The incident was "serious and complicated," Hartley said.
He recounted Bryfczynski's morning the day of the incident. He said Bryfczynski rose at about 4:30 a.m. to meet a friend from Horicon to go fishing on Little Green Lake, north of Horicon.
He said after they got their boat in the water, Bryfczynski had up to four puffs of marijuana and they started fishing.
It was hot weather and a slow day for fishing, so they decided to return to Horicon on Highway A in the late morning. They turned east onto Highway 33 and shortly afterward the crash occurred about four miles west of Horicon. Bryfczynski fell asleep, leading to the crash Hartley called, "a tragic" occurrence.
Bryfczynski was not impaired by drugs at the time of the crash, despite their presence in his blood, Hartley said.
"The crash would have happened anyway," he said. "He was not impaired. Not one officer at the scene reported that they thought Mr. Bryfczynski was impaired."
The trial is expected to run through Friday.
Bryfczynski could face up to 62 years in prison if convicted.
