Saturday’s win
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo carried a big chip on his broad shoulders against the Toronto Raptors.
Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 115-105 victory over the Raptors on Saturday night in the first meeting between the teams since the Eastern Conference finals.
“Definitely, I had a lot of motivation,” he said. “Obviously, a different team. Kawhi (Leonard) is not on the team, but I think guys have stepped up. (Kyle) Lowry is still playing amazing. (Pascal) Siakam has stepped up a lot for this team. They are the team that cost us a trip to the NBA Finals. Obviously, you are going to come out and play a little bit harder and have a little bit extra juice in you.”
Eric Bledsoe added 14 points and five assists, and Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez each had 11 points for the Bucks.
The Bucks had the best record in the East last season and then took a 2-0 lead over the Raptors in the conference finals, but Toronto took the next four en route to its first NBA championship.
In this rematch, Lowry scored a season-high 36 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Pascal Siakam added 16 for Toronto, which had won four of its first five this season. Marc Gasol grabbed 12 rebounds and had 10 points.
The Bucks’ habit of blowing big leads nearly cost them again. They led by 19 in the first half against Boston and 21 in the third quarter over Miami, but lost them both.
“We’ve got to get better,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s happened three times so far. We’ve got to get better and be in the moment. We cannot relax. People are coming after us. Nothing is going to be given to us.”
Friday’s victory
ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a pretty typical performance for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Donte DiVincenzo was a bit of a surprise.
Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 14 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks pounded the Orlando Magic 123-91 on Friday night.
While the reigning NBA MVP was great once again, DiVincenzo scored 14 points in his most extensive action so far this season. He played two minutes in the Bucks’ first four games and had not taken a shot.
DiVincenzo went 4 for 7 from 3-point range. He also contributed three assists and two steals in 17 minutes.
“He hasn’t played all season, and one thing I told him was to stay ready,” Antetokounmpo said. “You’re going to get your opportunity, and he was ready tonight.”
Eric Bledsoe added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Milwaukee, which was coming off a 116-105 loss at Boston on Wednesday night. Khris Middleton added 16 points and six rebounds.
The Bucks grabbed control by making nine 3-pointers during a key stretch in the first half. They went 17 for 47 from beyond the arc on the night.
Evan Fournier led Orlando with 19 points. Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Bledsoe, Ersan Ilyasova (two), Sterling Brown, George Hill and DiVincenzo (two) connected from long range during a 32-7 run for the Bucks.
“You could feel things shifting in that first quarter,” DiVincenzo said. “Everybody on our team is so unselfish. We have guys who could get 25 every night, but instead we have a balanced attack and guys getting open looks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.